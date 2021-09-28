Buhari Presidency Calls Yoruba Nation Agitators, IPOB 'Tribal Bullies' Over New York Protests, Praises Pro-government Protesters

The self-determination groups had protested in New York during the 76th UN General Assembly.

by Saharareporters, new York Sep 28, 2021

A presidential aide to Muhammadu Buhari has condemned the Yoruba Nation agitators and the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) for staging protests at the United Nations Headquarters in New York, US.

Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari REUTERS/SHANNON STAPLETON

Shehu referred to the public demonstration as “tribal bullying of government officials” in an article titled ‘My takeaways from the 76th UN general assembly session.'

He said, “While President Buhari was focusing on the problems plaguing the nation and in some instances asking for international support to deal with such, a coalition of groups protested outside the UN building.

“This happens with all countries- the United States, UK, India, Iran, China, Egypt- about everyone and about every conceivable issue but most especially climate change, gender and animal rights among others

“There are some from the so-called 'Yoruba nation' group and the so-called 'Indigenous People of Biafra' (IPOB) terrorist group who worked together to protest outside the United Nations building in New York.

“They sought to claim astonishingly that, somehow, they have earned rights through violence, murder of law enforcement agents and the innocent, and extortion to run their own affairs.

“Many Nigerians at home were disconcerted by the tribal bullying of government officials as they moved to carry out their diligent work between the Nigerian Mission in New York and the UN building, a walkable distance of less than 400 meters.

“Protests are allowed by all who had anything to say. Tribal bullying is uncivilised. So is any effort to strengthen insurgency in the country.”
He criticised the Yoruba nation agitators for associating with IPOB.

Shehu, however, praised the pro-Buhari protesters for “the maturity and decorum with which they carried on” during their solidarity march.

SaharaReporters had reported how the pro-Nigeria or pro-Buhari protesters were paid $50 each and given placards and T-shirts to counter genuine anti-government protesters. 

Saharareporters, new York

