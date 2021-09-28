Drama As Nigeria Police Lawyer Goofs During Trial Of Pharmacist Detained Over Comments On Buhari

He also could not remember the name —Nigerian Weekly Law Report (NWLR ), calling it NOLR, which led to about 5 minutes of silence on court.

by Saharareporters, new York Sep 28, 2021

There was a mild drama at the Federal High Court, Abuja on Monday when a police lawyer, Victor Okoye fumbled for words while trying to cite an authority to support his argument. 

He also could not remember the name —Nigerian Weekly Law Report (NWLR ), calling it NOLR, which led to about 5 minutes of silence on court. 

And when the judge asked him what NOLR means, he said he did not know. 

This happened at the resumed hearing of the case involving a young pharmacist, Solomon Akuma, who was arrested on April 2, 2020 in Aba, Abia State for a social media post against President Muhammadu Buhari and the late Chief of Staff, Abba Kyari.  

The matter was slated for adoption of the written addresses by the parties involved in the matter. 

But the prosecution counsel in an attempt to cite an authority referred to Nigerian Weekly Law Report (NWLR) as (NORL), in response to the argument of the defence counsel who had submitted  that only the Attorney General of the Federation has the power to prosecute a charge bordering on terrorism. 

After struggling with the name, the trial judge was compelled to ask him the meaning of what he wanted to say but he said he did not know it. He could not also proceed with the citation as he was silent for about five minutes. 

The judge, therefore, asked him to avail the court with the authority before the next adjourned date. 

Meanwhile, the defence counsel, Emmanuel Ukaegbu after he had adopted his written address, submitted that the charge upon which the defendant was facing trial was not filed and that it was just an exhibit to the motion on notice. 

He added that on that ground, the charge was not competent and valid. 

Ukaegbu also submitted that upon the ammendments of the charges, the prosecution ought to have filed a fresh charge wherein the prosecution would endorse the order amending the charge but that was not done. 

On counts 5 and 6 which bordered on terrorism, Ukaegbu argued that the Act upon which the charge was brought mandated that only the Attorney General of Federation has the power to prosecute the defendant on any issue related to terrorism. 

He argued that the Nigeria Police Force has no power to prosecute the defendant. 

Ukaegbu also submitted that none of the counts mentioned where the purported crime was committed by the defendant, which he said was an essential ingredient in any criminal case. 

He cited the case of Belgore Vs FRN 2021 NWLR Page 503, where the Supreme Court was specific that every charge must state clearly where the crime was committed, which he said was completely missing in the submission of the prosecution counsel. 

Also on count 7 which bordered on treasonable felony, the defence counsel explained that none of the prosecution witnesses made any reference in their statement to the offence. 

He, therefore, urged the court to dismiss all the charges brought against the defendant and discharge and acquit him. 

The judge, after listening to the submission of both parties, adjourned the case to November 22, 2021 for judgement.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
Saharareporters, new York

You may also like

Read Next

Human Rights Murderous Buhari Regime Wastes Lives Of Nigerians Daily—Activist, Sowore Condemns Attack On Shiites In Abuja
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Human Rights Buhari Regime Killed No Fewer Than 8 Shiites During Peaceful Procession—Amnesty International
0 Comments
38 Minutes Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Court Awards N50million Compensation To Victim Of Police Torture Which Led To Death Of Rivers Mechanic
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Human Rights TRENDING VIDEO: Nigerian Soldiers Stab, Beat Defenceless Shiite Protesters
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
#EndSARS #EndSARS: Osun Court Remands Female Protesters Over Alleged Attack On Governor Oyetola's Convoy
0 Comments
10 Months Ago
#EndSARS My Husband Arrested In Gestapo Style, I Don't Know His Whereabouts—Wife Of Computer Programmer Who Tweeted On #ENDSARS
0 Comments
10 Months Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Human Rights Murderous Buhari Regime Wastes Lives Of Nigerians Daily—Activist, Sowore Condemns Attack On Shiites In Abuja
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Politics Ohanaeze Vows To Declare Biafra Like IPOB If Northern President Emerges In 2023
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
News Fulani Herdsmen Are Planning To Kill Us All—Tiv Traditional Rulers In Benue Raise The Alarm
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Politics Buhari Orders Prosecution Of Ex-Research Institute Director Who Received Salaries For 18 Years With Fake Certificate
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
News Nigeria's Anti-graft Agency, EFCC Seeks Forfeiture Of N20billion Salary Loan Allegedly Diverted By Kogi Government
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Legal EXPOSED: Lawyer Involved In Alleged N421million Scam Shortlisted For 'Elite' Rank Of Senior Advocate Of Nigeria
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Politics You're Anti-people, Middle Belt Not With You—Middle Belt Forum Lambasts Northern Governors
0 Comments
49 Minutes Ago
News Age Falsification: Lawyer Threatens To Sue Buhari Government Over Reappointment Of Indicted Medical Director
0 Comments
40 Minutes Ago
Human Rights Buhari Regime Killed No Fewer Than 8 Shiites During Peaceful Procession—Amnesty International
0 Comments
38 Minutes Ago
#EndSARS #EndSARS: Live, Military-grade Ammunition Was Fired At Protesters At Lekki Toll Gate Last October—UK Consultant
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Corruption How Ambassador Wando Was Saved By Buhari's Late Aide After Committing 189billion Fraud—Petitioners To Anti-graft Agency
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
News Nigerian Father Flogs Two-year-old Son To Death
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad