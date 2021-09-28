Joe Igbokwe Blames IPOB For Killing Of Ruling Party, APC Members In Anambra

The Lagos Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s Special Adviser on Drainage and Water Resources, Joe Igbokwe, has blamed Sunday’s twin attack on the All Progressives Congress (APC) and All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) governorship campaigners in Anambra State on the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

Recall that armed hoodlums went on a rampage in two places in Anambra State where four persons died and others sustained various degrees of injuries at an APC rally.

The gunmen also razed a car belonging to a leader of Prof. Chukwuma Soludo Campaign team, Dr Nelson Omenugha.

While the attack on the APC took place during the party’s rally at Uruagu, Nnewi, the attack on Omenugha occurred at Nnobi in the Idemili South Local Government Area of the state.

Dr. Nelson Omenugha, son of a serving commissioner in the state, escaped unhurt during the attack. The gunmen, however, set his Hilux vehicle ablaze.

A similar attack was also unleashed on some APGA chieftains and stalwarts members as they went about their party activities in the state.

According to an eyewitness, the APGA Chairman in Uruagu-Nnewi Ward 1, Chukwuemeka Benjamin Nwokebuagu; a schoolteacher; and an executive member of the APC in Uruagu-Nnewi Ward 3 in Nnewi North Council, Ofomata Somadina all lost their lives.

The eyewitness said the gunmen attacked Nwokebuagu’s vehicle and the four persons in his company at Afor-Nnobi, Idemili-South Council on Sunday night.

Reacting to these incidents via his known Facebook page on Tuesday morning, Igbokwe wrote, “When we say that IPOB is PDP, you will think that we are joking.”

Although IPOB has said that it has not declared any 'no election in Anambra state', its proponents online have continued to display aversion towards the election holding in November.