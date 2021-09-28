Join Us In Shutting Down Nigeria On October 1 – IPOB Pleads With Yoruba Nation Agitators, Others

The Indigenous People of Biafra has urged other ethnic nationalities in Nigeria to join in shutting down the country on October 1.

IPOB urged other ethnic nationalities to join in rejecting the celebration of Nigeria's Independence Day on the said date.

Emma Powerful, spokesperson for the group pleaded with those agitating for Oduduwa Republic and Middle Belt to put aside differences and join the group in shutting down Nigeria on October 1.

According to Powerful, it is time for all victims of “Fulani subjugation” to join hands together and put an end to the suppression.

A statement by IPOB reads, “Following our earlier declaration of October 1st sit at home order issued by the leadership of the Indigenous people of Biafra (IPOB), all Nigeria oppressed tribes should reject the Nigerian government’s evil agenda against the indigenous peoples.

“We, the global family of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), request our brothers and sisters in Oduduwa Republic and Middle Belt who suffer similar fate with us to join hands in sympathy protest.

“All lovers of freedom including Christian communities in the North and other parts of Nigeria, who receive humiliation, intimidation and killings from Fulani terrorists, bandits and murderous herdsmen should understand that time has come for all victims of Fulani impunity and atrocities to unite together for resistance.

“We need to put our differences behind us and rise as one people to defend our ancestral land and heritage against our common enemy.

“We advise all oppressed people in Nigeria to know that we are all victims of Fulani evil agenda which the federal government of Nigeria has been encouraging and supporting them to eliminate indigenous tribes and take over their ancestral lands.

“Our objective is to deliver all indigenous nationalities, so everybody must reject Nigeria with their impunity if we want to be free from Fulani subjugation. Nigeria is not worth celebrating and our children must be saved from the evil that is Nigeria. Our freedom is due and ready for us to take it.”

The Indigenous People Of Biafra, IPOB, had earlier declared 1st October, 2021 as another sit-at-home protest which is the day of Nigeria’s independence celebration.

One of the group's executives, Chika Edoziem noted that the separatist group would lock down the entire South-East region on October 1, while calling on its members to remove all Nigerian flags mounted in "Biafra land."