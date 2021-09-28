Murderous Buhari Regime Wastes Lives Of Nigerians Daily—Activist, Sowore Condemns Attack On Shiites In Abuja

He condemned the attack by soldiers on peaceful Shiites during their procession on Tuesday.

by Saharareporters, new York Sep 28, 2021

Human rights activist, Omoyele Sowore, has described the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari as a "murderous regime."

Omoyele Sowore SaharaReporters Media/Dotun Olawoye

Soldiers and policemen had opened fire on defenceless members of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN), also called Shiites as they engaged in an annual symbolic religious procession in Abuja. 

Sowore noted that the Nigeria Police Force and the Army reportedly killed six Shiites in cold blood.

The activist, who shared a video showing the Shiites running from the brutal soldiers and policemen, noted that the Buhari regime wastes the lives of Nigerians daily at the slightest opportunity. 

"The murderous Muhammadu Buhari regime today opened fire on peace loving Shiites as they engaged in an annual symbolic religious trek in Abuja, security agents from the Nigeria Police Force and HQ Nigerian Army reportedly killed six of them in cold blood. 

"These murderous agencies waste lives of Nigerians daily at the slightest opportunity and this can no longer continue. Buhari must be stopped at all cost! #RevolutionNow #BuhariMustGo #October1stProtest," he said.

SaharaReporters had earlier reported that no fewer than 42 members of IMN were arrested by the police over a procession the IMN members, otherwise known as Shiites, embarked on in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, on Tuesday.

The FCT Police Command spokesperson, DSP Josephine Adeh, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that some of the members came from Niger, Bauchi, Gombe, Borno, and Kaduna states to “cause mayhem in the FCT.”

She claimed the suspects, carrying charms, stones, and some minor explosives were nabbed at the Kubwa-Gwarimpa axis of Abuja.

She also claimed that they stormed the area in large numbers, obstructing traffic and throwing stones and explosives at police operatives.

