Supreme Court Judge, Justice Oseji Is Dead

As at the time of this report, details of the death of Oseji were still sketchy.

by Saharareporters, new York Sep 28, 2021

Justice Samuel Chukwudumebi Oseji, Supreme Court judge, is dead, SaharaReporters has learnt.

Oseji, who hails from Idumuje-Unor, Aniocha North Local Government Area of Delta State, died on Monday at the age of 67 years after a brief illness.

As at the time of this report, details of the death of Oseji were still sketchy.

He was reported to have died in Abuja after a protracted illness, details of which could not be immediately ascertained.

An official of the court said the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Tanko Muhammad, had to visit him at an unnamed hospital about two weeks ago.

His death brings the number of Justices of the Supreme Court to 17.

Oseji worked as a magistrate and rose through the ranks to become Chief Magistrate Grade I. He was appointed Deputy Chief Registrar in 1996. He was appointed Chief Registrar of the Delta State High Court in 1997.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
Saharareporters, new York

You may also like

Read Next

Insecurity Gunmen Abduct Kogi University Faculty Dean, Demand N20million
0 Comments
7 Minutes Ago
Politics Nigerian Lawmakers Probe National Youth Service’s Advice To Corps Members To Prepare Ransoms While Travelling
0 Comments
54 Minutes Ago
Politics Ohanaeze Vows To Declare Biafra Like IPOB If Northern President Emerges In 2023
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Corruption Court Fixes October 15 To Hear Anti-graft Agency, EFCC's Suit Against Kogi Government Over N20billion Fraud
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Politics Buhari Makes Fresh Appointments For Federal Agencies, ICPC, RMAFC
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Military Nigerian Air Force Jet Mistakenly Bombs Civilians In Another North-East Community
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Insecurity Gunmen Abduct Kogi University Faculty Dean, Demand N20million
0 Comments
7 Minutes Ago
Politics Nigerian Lawmakers Probe National Youth Service’s Advice To Corps Members To Prepare Ransoms While Travelling
0 Comments
54 Minutes Ago
Politics Ohanaeze Vows To Declare Biafra Like IPOB If Northern President Emerges In 2023
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
News Oyo Resident Kills Mother For Refusing To Give Him Food
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Corruption Court Fixes October 15 To Hear Anti-graft Agency, EFCC's Suit Against Kogi Government Over N20billion Fraud
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Politics Buhari Makes Fresh Appointments For Federal Agencies, ICPC, RMAFC
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Military Nigerian Air Force Jet Mistakenly Bombs Civilians In Another North-East Community
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Politics Zamfara Government House, Ministries Deserted As Governor Matawalle Continues Family Visit In US
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Accident Tanker Carrying Adulterated Fuel Explodes In Rivers State, Scores Feared Dead
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Corruption Exposed: Millions Of Naira Disappear As National Human Rights Commission Awards Project To Mysterious Contractor In Jigawa
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Legal Again, Court Adjourns Nollywood Actor, Baba Ijesha's Trial To October 21
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
International Nigerian Scholars In Germany Seek To Deploy Skills To Build Nigeria
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad