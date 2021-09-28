Tension As Over 500 Nigerians In UAE Lose Jobs In Three Months

The Nigerians In Diaspora Organisation has stated that no fewer than 512 Nigerians lost their jobs in 90 days since the United Arab Emirates authorities suspended the issuance and renewal of work permits to Nigerians.

The group made this known, in a save-our-soul call posted on its Facebook page on Sunday.

According to the NIDO in UAE, there are many Nigerians working in the country legitimately as it called on the Nigerian government to consider the plights of those who are now out of jobs and quicken the negotiations it has with the government of the UAE.

The post is titled, “A Need For FG To Strengthen Labour Ties With UAE As Over 512 Nigerians Lost Jobs In 90days.”

It reads, “It is 90 days since United Arab Emirates competent Authority suspended the issuance/renewal of work permits to Nigerian Nationality due to long impasse on Covid-19 flight protocols.

“We wish to emphasize that thousands of Nigerians are reasonably and legitimately working in the UAE and the importance of unemployment relieves to Nigeria Government should not be undermine.

“Over 512 Nigerians and still counting are said to have lost their jobs, job offers to new employees revoked by employers between July and 24th September, 2021. These include both skilled professionals and unskilled employees whose salaries ranges from 150 thousand Naira to 1million Naira salary per month.

“We wish to commend the Federal Government on their negotiations initiation with the UAE Government and we appeal the Federal Government to quicken the restoration to normalcy before many citizens violates UAE immigration laws.

“We recommend that there is need for Nigeria Government to see with reasons and speed up negotiations with the UAE Government. There is need for Nigeria Government to strengthen their labour ties and other bilateral relations with UAE Government as there are no doubts employment opportunities in the UAE.

“We equally understand that the Nigeria Government is faced with different issues of concern, especially security issues in the Northeast and fractions in the South. We applaud and commend their efforts in tackling them gradually.



“God bless our leaders! God bless Federal Republic of Nigeria!"

SaharaReporters had reported in June that the UAE government suspended the Direct Employment Visa for Nigerians, as a result of the increasing rate of crimes involving Nigerians in the Middle-East country.

A month ago, some Nigerians in the UAE also complained of their inability to renew their labour visas in the country.

One of the affected Nigerians, who reached out to SaharaReporters, had explained that the ban by the UAE government on Nigerian work permits resulted in the loss of jobs of many Nigerians in the country while others had been forced to return to Nigeria.