2023: Northern Governors Quoted From Rejected 1999 Constitution, Set To Destroy Nigeria – Ohanaeze Women

The women's group stated this in a statement issued on Wednesday by the President-General, Chief Mrs Calista Nkiru Adimachukwu.

by Saharareporters, New York Sep 29, 2021

The Ohanaeze Igbo Women Organisation Worldwide has said the Northern governors have shown that they are more interested in the disunity of Nigeria following their stance on rotational presidency in 2023.

In the statement, Adimachukwu said it was time for the South and North regions to go their separate ways as the actions of the governors suggested the North's desperation to hold onto power “after eight years in power with no meaningful project to show for it.” 

The statement reads, “My attention has been drawn to a communique published by the Northern governors, under the auspices of the Northern States Governors’ Forum, where they continued to support the anarchy based dream for the North to retain power in 2023.  

“They are clever by half for misquoting the Nigerian constitution to support their unwise statement. For the avoidance of doubt, section 14 (3) of the constitution gives allowance for political positions to be balanced in such a way that other zones of the country will have a sense of belonging in the federation. 

“Therefore, the decision of the Northern governors confirmed that they are more interested in the disunity of Nigeria. Since the North is determined to destroy the unity of Nigeria, they can keep governing themselves with the 1999 constitution which the South rejected and also called for its review. 

“Now everyone can see that it is the North that wants to destabilize this country for no justifiable reason. In 2015, the North used a campaign of calumny and threat of violence to discredit and rig out the presidency of President Goodluck Jonathan.

“Their actions have suggested that they are very desperate to hold onto power after 8 years in power with no meaningful project to show for it. 

“Since the North opposed the restructuring of Nigeria and is hell-bent on enslaving the South perpetually with their fake population and their landmass, it is the right time for them to separate with the South to enable them to enjoy the benefits of that their population and landmass, and leave the South alone to create their own destiny. The arrogance of the North must stop.”

SaharaReporters on Monday reported that the governors of the 19 Northern states rejected the position of their Southern colleagues arguing that the presidency was a democratic office and not a rotational position. 

The Southern governors had in a meeting in July in Lagos State demanded that power must shift to their region.

However, arising from an emergency meeting with Northern traditional rulers at the Sir Kashim Ibrahim House, Kaduna, on Monday, the Northern Governors Forum said the region could not be compelled to give up a democratically elected office that could be sought by any person irrespective of where he came from. 

The forum added that though some Northern governors had earlier expressed views for a power-shift to three geo-political zones in the South, with a view to promoting unity and peace in the nation, the statement by the Southern Governors Forum that the Presidency must go to the South is unacceptable.

