Anambra Community Suspends Political Activities For Days To Mourn Late Information Minister, Akunyili's Husband

He was shot dead on Tuesday by unknown gunmen, alongside his police escort and one Aloysius, identified as his driver.

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 29, 2021

Agulu community in the Anaocha Local Government Area of Anambra State has declared three-day mourning for the late Dr Chike Akunyili. 

Chike was the husband of the late Dora Akunyili, ex-Minister of Information and Communication and former Director-General of the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC). 

He was shot dead on Tuesday by unknown gunmen, alongside his police escort and one Aloysius, identified as his driver. 

Onyebuchi Okpala, Caretaker President General of the community, in a statement on Tuesday said, “Two days ago, one Azubuike Anikwata from Ifiteani village, Agulu who returned from Turkey and was building an industry in the community was killed by gunmen 

“Another attack at Nkpor Junction claimed the life of our son, Dr Chike Akunyili; the husband to the former Director-General of NAFDAC, the late Prof Dora Akunyili.

“On this note, we, the people of Agulu in general have commenced three-day mourning from September 29. All political activities in the community are hereby suspended during the mourning period.”

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Christianity I Pray For Those Who Have been Killed, Injured And All Nigerians—Pope Francis Laments Insecurity Under Buhari
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Insecurity Panic As Bandits Kill 30 Residents In Niger Community
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Insecurity Anambra Governor Puts N20Million Bounty On Akunyili’s Killers, Tasks Youths To Protect Communities
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Insecurity Why We Think Northern Governors Are Selfish— Herders Union Lambasts Their Leaders
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Kaduna Shuts Down Mobile Phone Services, Bans Commercial Motorcycles As Bandits Take Over State
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Exclusive I Wish She Was Rescued Like Kankara Schoolboys, Leah Sharibu's Father Recounts Grief As Daughter Spends 34 Months In Captivity
0 Comments
9 Months Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Human Rights Murderous Buhari Regime Wastes Lives Of Nigerians Daily—Activist, Sowore Condemns Attack On Shiites In Abuja
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Scandal Senior Lawyer Threatens To Report Colleague To Nigerian Bar Association For Impersonation
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Christianity I Pray For Those Who Have been Killed, Injured And All Nigerians—Pope Francis Laments Insecurity Under Buhari
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Police I Didn't Know Kidnapping Was Wrong Till I Was Arrested — Bandit Leader Who Confessed To Having Killed 'Countless' People
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Insecurity Panic As Bandits Kill 30 Residents In Niger Community
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Insurgency Bandits Invade Sokoto Community, Kill 25, Abduct Many Residents
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Insecurity Anambra Governor Puts N20Million Bounty On Akunyili’s Killers, Tasks Youths To Protect Communities
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Insecurity Why We Think Northern Governors Are Selfish— Herders Union Lambasts Their Leaders
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
CRIME Two Nigerian Women Jailed For Human Trafficking, Running Prostitution Ring In Ireland
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Legal Court Orders Enugu Governor To Set Up Panel To Investigate Killing Of 22 Unarmed Youths By Lawless Security Agents
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Legal Court Rules Against Nigeria's Central Bank's Levies On Deposits, Withdrawals In Abuja, Six States
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Opinion “Biafra” Must Die So That Igbo Self-Determination Can Live - Part 3 By Ndidi Uwechue
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad