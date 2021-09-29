Anambra Community Suspends Political Activities For Days To Mourn Late Information Minister, Akunyili's Husband

Agulu community in the Anaocha Local Government Area of Anambra State has declared three-day mourning for the late Dr Chike Akunyili.

Chike was the husband of the late Dora Akunyili, ex-Minister of Information and Communication and former Director-General of the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC).

He was shot dead on Tuesday by unknown gunmen, alongside his police escort and one Aloysius, identified as his driver.

Onyebuchi Okpala, Caretaker President General of the community, in a statement on Tuesday said, “Two days ago, one Azubuike Anikwata from Ifiteani village, Agulu who returned from Turkey and was building an industry in the community was killed by gunmen

“Another attack at Nkpor Junction claimed the life of our son, Dr Chike Akunyili; the husband to the former Director-General of NAFDAC, the late Prof Dora Akunyili.

“On this note, we, the people of Agulu in general have commenced three-day mourning from September 29. All political activities in the community are hereby suspended during the mourning period.”