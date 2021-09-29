Bandits Invade Sokoto Community, Kill 25, Abduct Many Residents

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 29, 2021

At least 25 people have been killed and many others abducted by gunmen suspected to be bandits in Gatawa, a village in the Sabon Birni Local Government Area of Sokoto State.

SaharaReporters gathered that the community is also affected by the current shutdown of telecommunications network by the government.

The attackers were said to have raided the area on Tuesday night.

This comes a few days after bandits killed an unspecified number of the members of a joint patrol team during an attack on Burkusuma camp, a joint military base in the local government area.

Though the number of army casualties could not be confirmed, three officials of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) were confirmed to be among the casualties.

The bandits also burnt down two patrol vehicles and drove away another one which was used to convey food items stolen from the surrounding villages.

It was learnt that the bandits also attacked Katsira village, shot four persons and abducted three others from the community.

Two of the victims were said to have died instantly while the remaining two are receiving treatment at an undisclosed hospital.

Sokoto, Niger, Katsina, Zamfara and many other states in North-West and North-Central Nigeria have been ravaged by bandit attacks.

The bandits kill and kidnap at will despite the deployment of police officers and soldiers to the affected states.

