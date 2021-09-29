ECOWAS Court Adjourns Judgment On Nigeria's Twitter Ban To January 2022

SERAP made this known in a post via its Twitter handle on Wednesday.

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 29, 2021

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Court of Justice, Abuja, has adjourned the hearing on Twitter ban in Nigeria to January 2022, a civil society group, Social Economic and Rights Accountability Project, stated.

SERAP made this known in a post via its Twitter handle on Wednesday.

The post reads: “Twitter ban: The ECOWAS Court of Justice, Abuja heard arguments today in our suit. The push for adjournment by the Federal Government was rejected by the court, following objections by SERAP lawyer, Femi Falana SAN. The case is fixed for judgment on 20th January 2022."

President Muhammadu Buhari had on June 4, announced the indefinite suspension of Twitter's operation across the country following the deletion of Buhari's tweets.

The Nigerian government has however blamed the suspension on “the persistent use of the platform for activities that are capable of undermining Nigeria’s corporate existence”.

The government also in August, said it had made “tremendous progress” in resolving the impasse following a series of meetings and that an “an amicable solution is very much in sight”.

"I think even Twitter itself two days ago gave what I will call a progress report on our talks with them. And I think if I want to quote them rightly, it has been productive and quite respectful," Mohammed said at the time.

He continued, “And as to how soon is soon, right? I want to assure you that between the time that Twitter operation has been suspended, and when it will be restored is by far, much, much shorter.

“In other words, if the operation has been suspended for about 100 days now, I can tell you that we’re just actually talking about a few, just a few more days now.

“I can assure us that we’re mindful of the anxiety of Nigerians and both parties are working very hard to put a closure on the matter. And like Twitter itself said, the changes have been very, very productive on both parties. Honestly, we have gone very far. I won’t be specific but we have gone very far, and honestly, it’s just going to be very, very soon, just take my word for that.”

A few days ago, SERAP urged the General Assembly of the United Nations to use its power to order President Muhammadu Buhari to lift the indefinite suspension of the operations of Twitter in Nigeria.

The group asked the International body to speak for the fundamental rights of Nigerians noting that "the freedom to expression whether offline or online is a fundamental right" which should not be tampered with.

This was contained in its tweet on its official Twitter page as President Buhari addressed the General Assembly on Friday.

SERAP tweeted that, "BREAKING: We urge @UN General Assembly to put pressure on President Buhari to immediately lift the illegal suspension of Twitter in Nigeria. Freedom of expression offline and online is a fundamental right.

"The General Assembly should stand up for Nigerians #StandUp4HumanRights.”

President Buhari has since received different criticisms from individuals and advocacy groups following the suspension of the micro-blogging site across the country.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Legal Court Orders Enugu Governor To Set Up Panel To Investigate Killing Of 22 Unarmed Youths By Lawless Security Agents
0 Comments
58 Minutes Ago
Corruption UNVEILED: Musiliu Obanikoro And The 16 Witnesses Who Will Testify Against Fayose
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
ACTIVISM Abaribe, Fani-Kayode Helped Nnamdi Kanu Disappear From Nigeria, Lawyer Tells Court
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
Legal Army: Anyone Who Deliberately Spreads Fake News To Undermine National Security Will Be Prosecuted
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
Corruption N5m Alleged Bribe: Justice Ofili-Ajumogobia Slumps In Court
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
Corruption 150 SANS Volunteer To Represent CJN Onnoghen In Court
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Human Rights Murderous Buhari Regime Wastes Lives Of Nigerians Daily—Activist, Sowore Condemns Attack On Shiites In Abuja
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Two Nigerian Women Jailed For Human Trafficking, Running Prostitution Ring In Ireland
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Opinion “Biafra” Must Die So That Igbo Self-Determination Can Live - Part 3 By Ndidi Uwechue
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Insecurity Why We Think Northern Governors Are Selfish— Herders Union Lambasts Their Leaders
0 Comments
31 Minutes Ago
Politics Lawyer Accuses Ondo Governor, Akeredolu’s Convoy Of Damaging His Car, Demands N10million Compensation
0 Comments
44 Minutes Ago
Legal Court Orders Enugu Governor To Set Up Panel To Investigate Killing Of 22 Unarmed Youths By Lawless Security Agents
0 Comments
58 Minutes Ago
Scandal BUSTED: Lecturer From University Of Nigeria Wins Prestigious Harvard Fellowship Using False Qualifications
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Education SHAME: Delta School Pupils Learn On Bare Floor Despite State’s Huge Oil Revenue
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Kaduna Shuts Down Mobile Phone Services, Bans Commercial Motorcycles As Bandits Take Over State
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Politics 2023: Don’t Sit In Lagos, Port Harcourt And Tell North To Leave Power – El-Rufai Knocks Southern Governors
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
News Ex-Minister Fani-Kayode Shares Unrelated Photos To Depict Military Onslaught On Bandits In Zamfara
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
News Victims Cry Out As Forex Trading Company Owners Flee With Clients’ Billions of Naira In Lagos
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad