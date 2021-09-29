Lawyer Accuses Ondo Governor, Akeredolu’s Convoy Of Damaging His Car, Demands N10million Compensation

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 29, 2021

A lawyer, Peter Adeosun has demanded a sum of ten million naira from Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu as reparation for the trauma he and his 18-month-old daughter suffered at the hands of Police Escorts in Ibadan, the Oyo state capital.
 
Adeosun, a member of the Human Rights Committee, also said the compensation would cover for the deliberate damage of his orange Honda Element vehicle. 
Ondo State Governor Rotimi Akeredolu

While the legal practitioner disclosed that Akeredolu might not be aware of the lawless “rule of might and harassment exhibited” against him, he, however, vowed to seek legal action if the governor fails to respond to his demand.
 
This was contained in a letter written by the victim and addressed to Ondo State Governor.
 
The aggrieved lawyer, in the letter obtained by SaharaReporters on Wednesday, copied Afe Babalola as the chairman and chairperson of the Nigerian Bar Association and the Human Rights Committee in Ibadan.
 
The letter partly read, “The Deplorable Account Of The Highest Level Of Police Brutality, Rule Of Might And Gross Violation Of The Rule Of Law, Displayed By Your Excellency’s Escorts, At Agodi Gate, Ibadan At About 10:16am On 27th September, 2021.
 
“The deliberate damage of my orange Honda Element, with registration number GGE 595 GT and demand for prompt indemnity. 
“I, Peter A. Adeosun Esq, of the above law firm and a member of the Human Rights Committee of Premier Bar, wish to register my displeasure on the unfortunate act of brutality, and unbecoming act of your Excellency’s escorts which led to the massive damage to my car and psychosocial trauma on myself and my daughter of 18 months old.
 
“Your Excellency sir, it is expedient to preliminarily state that constitution in a sane democratic society does much more than establishing a government, vesting powers on political leaders or creation of immunity, but also regulates the relationship between the government and the citizens, hence a democracy in a very simple term focuses much more on how societies select those who hold power because the rule of law in democratic settings is as well concerned with how political power is exercised.
 
“Sir, while I presume you were not aware of the high level of arbitrariness, erratic, atrociousness, and an act of inhumanity coupled with that of unprofessionalism publicly displayed by your escorts yesterday (Tuesday), 27th September, 2021, at about 10:16 am at Agodi Gate, Ibadan, Oyo State, this express protest is relevant for the consideration of your good office.”
 
Adeosun, who bemoaned the excesses of the political officers in Africa, said he became a victim of brutality at the hands of the security agents, despite giving the escorts enough room to pass that fateful morning.  
 
“Your Excellency, it was like an action Nollywood movie, while I was driving on the fast lane towards Idi-Ape Axis of Ibadan yesterday with my daughter of less than 18 months old onboard.
 
“I first noticed the movement of the two escorts riding on exotics power bikes consequent to which I limited my speed to pave way for the usual African way of a show of power in convoy, but shockingly, shortly after your Media and Ambulance Buses passed, a Toyota Hilux conveying your police escorts crossed by my Honda Element Car, and two armed police escorts alighted with full force, hit my car several times with their guns which led to total condemnation of my right side mirror and damage on the body of my car.
 
“Your Excellency, may I stress further that, at first, I never knew it was the convoy of a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, and the Patron of the Ibadan Bar, because the drama was so shocking, harassing and quite unprofessional of police escorts, this made a number of roadside sympathisers and journalists to make video clips of the scene and even take pictures, part of which are herewith attached as Annexures.
 
“Your Excellency, while I condemn in its entirety the unfortunate show of might, brutality, damages coupled with the psychological effect of same on my daughter, I write to pray for prompt indemnity of my damaged car, and compensation for the physiological injuries sustained to the tune of Ten Million Naira Only (N10,000, 000: 00)
 
“Please take further notice, that where your excellency default to honour this gentleman demand, I shall be constrained, without further recourse to you sir, seek legal redress before a court of law, including damages for economic injuries being sustained by the rule of might and harassment exhibited against me and my daughter by your escorts, likewise the cost of the suit.
 
“It will be appreciated if urgent credence is given to this humble protest as a stitch in time saves nine,” Adeosun added in the letter.

