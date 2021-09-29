Panic As Bandits Kill 30 Residents In Niger Community

Monday Bala Kuryas, the state police commissioner, said investigation had begun into the matter.

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 29, 2021

No fewer than 30 persons have been killed by bandits at Kachiwe village, Sarkin Pawa in the Munya Local Government Area of Niger State.

It was learnt that the gunmen from their hideouts in the dreaded Barnin Gwari forest in Kaduna State, stormed the village and other neighbouring communities.

Ahmed Ibrahim Matane, Secretary to the Niger State Government, confirmed the incident to Daily Post.

He urged residents to provide security agencies with credible information to enable them effectively tackle banditry, kidnapping and other criminal activities.

Monday Bala Kuryas, the state police commissioner, said investigation had begun into the matter.

“A team of policemen has been despatched to the area to safeguard lives and property of people of Sarkin Pawa. Efforts are also on to track those involved in the criminal act," he said. 

He noted that three people were earlier killed in a similar attack on the Kagara Rafi Local Government Area of the state. 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Christianity I Pray For Those Who Have been Killed, Injured And All Nigerians—Pope Francis Laments Insecurity Under Buhari
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Insecurity Anambra Community Suspends Political Activities For Days To Mourn Late Information Minister, Akunyili's Husband
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Insurgency Bandits Invade Sokoto Community, Kill 25, Abduct Many Residents
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Insecurity Anambra Governor Puts N20Million Bounty On Akunyili’s Killers, Tasks Youths To Protect Communities
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Insecurity Why We Think Northern Governors Are Selfish— Herders Union Lambasts Their Leaders
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Kaduna Shuts Down Mobile Phone Services, Bans Commercial Motorcycles As Bandits Take Over State
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Human Rights Murderous Buhari Regime Wastes Lives Of Nigerians Daily—Activist, Sowore Condemns Attack On Shiites In Abuja
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Scandal Senior Lawyer Threatens To Report Colleague To Nigerian Bar Association For Impersonation
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Christianity I Pray For Those Who Have been Killed, Injured And All Nigerians—Pope Francis Laments Insecurity Under Buhari
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Insecurity Anambra Community Suspends Political Activities For Days To Mourn Late Information Minister, Akunyili's Husband
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Police I Didn't Know Kidnapping Was Wrong Till I Was Arrested — Bandit Leader Who Confessed To Having Killed 'Countless' People
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Insurgency Bandits Invade Sokoto Community, Kill 25, Abduct Many Residents
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Insecurity Anambra Governor Puts N20Million Bounty On Akunyili’s Killers, Tasks Youths To Protect Communities
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Insecurity Why We Think Northern Governors Are Selfish— Herders Union Lambasts Their Leaders
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
CRIME Two Nigerian Women Jailed For Human Trafficking, Running Prostitution Ring In Ireland
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Legal Court Orders Enugu Governor To Set Up Panel To Investigate Killing Of 22 Unarmed Youths By Lawless Security Agents
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Legal Court Rules Against Nigeria's Central Bank's Levies On Deposits, Withdrawals In Abuja, Six States
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Opinion “Biafra” Must Die So That Igbo Self-Determination Can Live - Part 3 By Ndidi Uwechue
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad