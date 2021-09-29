Panic As Bandits Kill 30 Residents In Niger Community

No fewer than 30 persons have been killed by bandits at Kachiwe village, Sarkin Pawa in the Munya Local Government Area of Niger State.

It was learnt that the gunmen from their hideouts in the dreaded Barnin Gwari forest in Kaduna State, stormed the village and other neighbouring communities.

Ahmed Ibrahim Matane, Secretary to the Niger State Government, confirmed the incident to Daily Post.

He urged residents to provide security agencies with credible information to enable them effectively tackle banditry, kidnapping and other criminal activities.

Monday Bala Kuryas, the state police commissioner, said investigation had begun into the matter.

“A team of policemen has been despatched to the area to safeguard lives and property of people of Sarkin Pawa. Efforts are also on to track those involved in the criminal act," he said.

He noted that three people were earlier killed in a similar attack on the Kagara Rafi Local Government Area of the state.