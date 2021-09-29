Senior Lawyer Threatens To Report Colleague To Nigerian Bar Association For Impersonation

Stephen Ademuwagun, one of the lawyers representing a group loyal to Senator Biodun Olujimi is in trouble for allegedly using the letterhead of Wahab Egbewole (SAN) to write a letter without the senior advocate's consent.

Ademuwagun had written a letter dated September 13, 2021, to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Acting National Chairman, Elder Yemi Akinwonmi, calling for intervention on the Ekiti State Ward, Local Government, and State Congresses.

According to him, if left unresolved, it will affect the party's victory in the forthcoming elections.

A copy of the letter obtained by SaharaReporters is titled, "Legal status of the PDP Congresses in Ekiti State: An appeal to ensure transparency, strict adherence to party's constitution, guidelines, Electoral Law and due process of law in the forthcoming Ekiti State PDP party congresses and gubernatorial primaries ahead of 2022 gubernatorial election”.

It was also copied to a former Senate President, Senator Bukola Saraki; Governor Umaru Fintiri of Adamawa State, Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State, and others.

In the letter, Ademuwagun premised his demand for intervention on suit number FHC/EK/CS/14 /2020, with pending appeal at the Supreme Court and HAD/83/2020 at the Appeal Court, Ado Ekiti, both of which were filed by Olujimi's Repositioning Group and judgements already entered against the plaintiffs.

It reads in part: “Ipso facto, Our Clients, Financial Members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Estate and hereafter refer to as such solicited our services to appeal and draw your attention to some inadequacies lacunas that could open gates of multiple litigations thereafter that surrounded the Purported Party's Congresses held so for in the state and how same could undermine the victory of the party (PDP) during 2022 Governorship election...”

It adds: “That the National Working Committee of your Political Party be diligent to consider our appeal for transparency of the process with a view of doing the right thing at the right time now that the Party Timetable of activities leading to the Party Gubernatorial Election 2022 in the public domain.

“That revisiting the Process and Injustice of the Word and 3-Adhoc Delegates to the State Congresses will not only usher insanity to the party but add values and heal all wounds which will go a long way in assisting and leading the Party to win way in the forthcoming elections with landslide votes because people are yearning for Party to redeem the state.”

However, Wahab Egbewole (SAN), who handled the matters at the lower and appellate courts has disowned the letter, stressing that he had not given any instruction to anyone to write such a letter.

He also noted that the letterhead of his law firm which was used was printed without his consent.

A source familiar with the matter told SaharaReporters that the senior advocate has threatened to report Ademuwagun to the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) Disciplinary Committee if a disclaimer of the purported letter is not issued within two hours.

The source said, "The senior lawyer who was shocked, had to call Ademuwagun and accused him of forging his letterhead and writing a letter on behalf of his chambers without his consent.

"He went on to threaten to report Ademuwagun to the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) Disciplinary Committee if a disclaimer of the purported letter is not issued within two hours.

"Egbewole was said to have opined that as a senior lawyer, it was an indictment on him to have written such a letter having been part of the suits on which judgements were entered against his clients at the lower and appellate courts."

However, out of fear, Ademuwagun was said to have called one of the leaders in the Olujimi faction, Yinka Akerele so he could escape Egbewole's wrath.

"Since yesterday, Akerele has been appealing to the senior lawyer not to take the matter to the Disciplinary Committee of the NBA," the source revealed.

However, Egbewole reluctantly told SaharaReporters that he doesn't know anything about the letter, stating that he does not have any Stephen Ademuwagun in his office.

"I have not written any letter in respect of any matter to anybody, and I don't have any Stephen Ademuwagun in my office. But I know him, we worked together on a matter in Ekiti State at a time, so I will not deny knowing him. But he doesn't work in my office," he said.

Meanwhile, Stephen Ademuwagun did not answer calls to his mobile line when SaharaReporters put calls across to him.