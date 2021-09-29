Why We Think Northern Governors Are Selfish— Herders Union Lambasts Their Leaders

The group on Wednesday blamed the Forum for not discussing the present predicaments faced by the Fulani tribe across the country.

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 29, 2021

The Bauchi State chapter of Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore has condemned Northern Governors Forum for showing concern about which region should present President Muhammadu Buhari’s successor. 

The group on Wednesday blamed the Forum for not discussing the present predicaments faced by the Fulani tribe across the country.

The chairman of the association, Muhammad Hussaini, lamented that the Kaduna meeting failed to take into cognizance the humiliation herders are subjected to regarding the grazing of cattle in the Southern parts of the country. 

Hussaini said it was disappointing that the governors and emirs met to discuss issues affecting the region, without deliberating on the plight of Fulani herders.

He said Fulani herders, who were searching for greener pasture for their animals, were being humiliated, maimed, and even killed outright in the southern part of the country. 

He said, “Instead of the Northern governors to show concern about the forms of treatment or copulation on herders by the Southern governors, they simply sat and discussed issues of personal vendetta without recourse to the people they govern.

“For this, we condemn in totality the Northern Governors Forum meeting with emirs in attendance. They sat to discuss their self-aggrandise (sic) motives leveraging on ways and means to enrich themselves to the impairment of the people,” Hussaini said.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Christianity I Pray For Those Who Have been Killed, Injured And All Nigerians—Pope Francis Laments Insecurity Under Buhari
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Insecurity Anambra Community Suspends Political Activities For Days To Mourn Late Information Minister, Akunyili's Husband
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Insecurity Panic As Bandits Kill 30 Residents In Niger Community
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Insecurity Anambra Governor Puts N20Million Bounty On Akunyili’s Killers, Tasks Youths To Protect Communities
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Kaduna Shuts Down Mobile Phone Services, Bans Commercial Motorcycles As Bandits Take Over State
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: Bandits Who Met With Sheikh Gumi Vow To Deal With El-Rufai, Threaten More Attacks On Kaduna Communities —Security Source
0 Comments
7 Months Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Human Rights Murderous Buhari Regime Wastes Lives Of Nigerians Daily—Activist, Sowore Condemns Attack On Shiites In Abuja
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Scandal Senior Lawyer Threatens To Report Colleague To Nigerian Bar Association For Impersonation
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Christianity I Pray For Those Who Have been Killed, Injured And All Nigerians—Pope Francis Laments Insecurity Under Buhari
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Insecurity Anambra Community Suspends Political Activities For Days To Mourn Late Information Minister, Akunyili's Husband
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Police I Didn't Know Kidnapping Was Wrong Till I Was Arrested — Bandit Leader Who Confessed To Having Killed 'Countless' People
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Insecurity Panic As Bandits Kill 30 Residents In Niger Community
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Insurgency Bandits Invade Sokoto Community, Kill 25, Abduct Many Residents
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Insecurity Anambra Governor Puts N20Million Bounty On Akunyili’s Killers, Tasks Youths To Protect Communities
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
CRIME Two Nigerian Women Jailed For Human Trafficking, Running Prostitution Ring In Ireland
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Legal Court Orders Enugu Governor To Set Up Panel To Investigate Killing Of 22 Unarmed Youths By Lawless Security Agents
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Legal Court Rules Against Nigeria's Central Bank's Levies On Deposits, Withdrawals In Abuja, Six States
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Opinion “Biafra” Must Die So That Igbo Self-Determination Can Live - Part 3 By Ndidi Uwechue
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad