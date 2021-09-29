Why We Think Northern Governors Are Selfish— Herders Union Lambasts Their Leaders

The Bauchi State chapter of Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore has condemned Northern Governors Forum for showing concern about which region should present President Muhammadu Buhari’s successor.

The group on Wednesday blamed the Forum for not discussing the present predicaments faced by the Fulani tribe across the country.

The chairman of the association, Muhammad Hussaini, lamented that the Kaduna meeting failed to take into cognizance the humiliation herders are subjected to regarding the grazing of cattle in the Southern parts of the country.

Hussaini said it was disappointing that the governors and emirs met to discuss issues affecting the region, without deliberating on the plight of Fulani herders.

He said Fulani herders, who were searching for greener pasture for their animals, were being humiliated, maimed, and even killed outright in the southern part of the country.

He said, “Instead of the Northern governors to show concern about the forms of treatment or copulation on herders by the Southern governors, they simply sat and discussed issues of personal vendetta without recourse to the people they govern.

“For this, we condemn in totality the Northern Governors Forum meeting with emirs in attendance. They sat to discuss their self-aggrandise (sic) motives leveraging on ways and means to enrich themselves to the impairment of the people,” Hussaini said.