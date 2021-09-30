Anambra Labour Party Governorship Candidate Still Missing After Two Days

His disappearance is said to be fuelling a lot of speculations among party supporters in the state.

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 30, 2021

The governorship candidate for the Labour Party in Anambra State, Obiora Agbasimelo, has been missing for up to two days.

His disappearance is said to be fuelling a lot of speculations among party supporters in the state.

The emergence of Agbasimelo as LP governorship candidate in the November 6 governorship election in Anambra was greeted with a crisis in the party, Tribune reports.

The crisis threw up a faction in the party while one of the leading aspirants at the beginning of the governorship race, Nnamdi Nnoruka, was allegedly kidnapped by unknown persons and forced to withdraw from the contest.

The state police spokesperson, Ikenga Tochukwu, said he was yet to be briefed on the incident.

In the past few days, those vying for positions in political offices in the state have come under attack by unknown persons.

On Monday, at least two persons died after gunmen launched an attack on members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) during the parties' rallies in different locations of the State.

According to reports, the gunmen also left several other persons injured and set ablaze a car belonging to a leader of Professor Chukwuma Soludo group.

Soludo is a former governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

While the attack on the APC members took place during the party’s rally at Uruagu, Nnewi, the attack on the leader of one of Soludo Support Groups, Nelson Omenugha took place at Nnobi in the Idemili South local government area of the state.

One APC member, whose identity could not be immediately ascertained was killed in the attack with scores wounded, while the attack on the APGA chieftain took place in his hometown, Nnobi.

 

