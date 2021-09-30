BREAKING: Gunmen Strike Anambra Again Days After Akunyili's Death, Sack Police Station, Kill Officers

Gunmen have invaded and killed policemen and civilians again in Anambra State, 48 hours after the assassination of Dr Chike Akunyili, the widower of the late Minister of Information, Prof Dora Akunyili, and others.

According to Daily Post, the gunmen stormed Ajalli Police Station in multiple vehicles on Thursday afternoon and opened fire.

Ajalli is the headquarters of Orumba North Local Government Area.

The police building was engulfed in fire with some people reportedly trapped inside.

Residents were observed trying to break them free with different items and tools.

The body of one of the officers was seen on the floor ad there was a bullet hole at the back of his head, which is an indication that he was killed in an execution-style.

Anambra is witnessing repeated attacks just over one month before the November governorship election.