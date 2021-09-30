Buhari Government Compromised Our Website For Self-Determination Of Yoruba People— Separatist Leader, Akintoye

The Leader of the umbrella body of Yoruba self-determination groups, Ilana Omo Oodua (IOO), Professor Banji Akintoye has accused the Nigerian Government of compromising its website, www.Ilanaomooduduwa.org.

Akintoye, in a statement he personally signed and made available to journalists on Thursday by the Communications Secretary of Ilana Omo Oodua Worldwide, Mr. Maxwell Adeleye, said the development had forced the organisation to develop a new website, www.ilanaomooduaa.org.

"This is to inform members, affiliate organisations/groups under Ilana Omo Oodua in the Homeland and Diaspora that Ilana Omo Oodua website, www.ilanaomooduduwa.org has been infiltrated and irredeemably compromised by the Nigerian Government.

"The leadership of Ilana Oomo Oodua has ordered the compromised website to be decommissioned with immediate effect and the general public is hereby notified.

"Anyone who has anything to do with the decommissioned website does that at his or her own peril.

"All registered members and affiliate organisations/groups are therefore advised to migrate to the new website: www.ilanaomooduaa.org while members and affiliate organisations/groups that have registered manually should re-register on the new website for proper documentation and engagement.

"Our determination and resolve to pursue the Yoruba redemption agenda to its logical conclusion legitimately, legally and peacefully is on course," Akintoye said.