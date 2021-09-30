BUSTED: Bandit Names Traditional Leader In Zamfara, Others As Accomplices

He also revealed how they broke into shops in Ungwar Dodo village in the same council area, carting away foodstuffs among other items.

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 30, 2021

A notorious bandit, Jabiru Muhammed says a traditional leader, Mai Unguwa Zailani and two other persons are his accomplices in perpetrating banditry attack in the Tsafe Local Government Area (LGA) of Zamfara State.

 

Muhammed alleged that he works under the command of a notorious bandit he simply identified as “Chairman,” said to be hiding in Zamfara forest.

According to a statement by the Katsina State Police Command, the suspect revealed that he participated in an attack on Saburu village in the Tsafe Local Government Area, where they kidnapped four children and were paid a ransom of N2 million.

 

He also revealed how they broke into shops in Ungwar Dodo village in the same council area, carting away foodstuffs among other items.

 

The state police public relations officer, S. P. Gambo said, “The Katsina Police Command has succeeded in arresting one Jabiru Muhammed alias 'Dan Oga', ‘male’, aged 30 of Sabaru village, Tsafe LGA, Zamfara state, a notorious armed bandit.

 

“In the course of investigation, the suspect confessed to be under the control of one Chairman, a notorious bandit hibernating in Zamfara forest. He further confessed to have participated in the attack of Saburu village, Tsafe LGA of Zamfara State where four children were kidnapped and the sum of two million Naira (N2,000,000) was paid as ransom and also in the attacks on Unguwar Dodo village, of Tsafe LGA of Zamfara State where shops were broken and food items and other items were stolen.

 

“He mentioned the Ward Head, one Mai Unguwa Zailani, Abdulkadir Kado and Bala Sani among his accomplices. Investigation is ongoing.”

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Insurgency PHOTONEWS: Bandits Kill Divisional Police Officer And Deputy Superintendent Of Police In Tangaza Local Government Area In Sokoto State
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Bandits Storm Kaduna Primary School, Kidnap Many Pupils, Teachers
0 Comments
6 Months Ago
Insurgency Military Forces In Niger Delta Suffer Another Attack As Militants Kill Three Soldiers
0 Comments
5 Years Ago
Boko Haram Vigilante Group Nabs Boko Haram Members In Lagos State
0 Comments
5 Years Ago
Insurgency MEND Replies To Former President Goodluck Jonathan
0 Comments
5 Years Ago
Insurgency Military Threatens Nigeria's Militant Groups
0 Comments
5 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Islam Nigerian Court Denies Bail To Islamic Cleric Detained Over Alleged Blasphemy
0 Comments
39 Seconds Ago
Opinion What’s NIGCOMSAT Business With Buying And Launching Satellites? By Olabisi Deji-Folutile
0 Comments
28 Minutes Ago
Insecurity Bandits Have Taken Over My Constituency, I Can't Go There– Sokoto Lawmaker Laments Buhari Government's Failure
0 Comments
35 Minutes Ago
Politics Minority Lawmakers Give Committees 2 Weeks To Investigate Misappropriation Of Funds In Nigerian Ministries, Others
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
News We'll Hunt Down Unknown Gunmen Killing Our People, Enforcing Sit-at-Home In South-East— IPOB
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Fashion US Honours 20 Nigerian Fashion Designers For Creating 'Top-Quality' Designs, Fashion Accessories
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Insecurity IPOB Responsible For Killing Of Late Ex-Minister, Akunyili's Husband— Estranged Deputy Leader
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Politics Buhari Government Compromised Our Website For Self-Determination Of Yoruba People— Separatist Leader, Akintoye
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Taxes VAT Collection War: Appeal Court Grants Lagos Permission To Join Rivers In Legal Battle With Buhari Government
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Politics Peoples Democratic Party Governors Zone Chairmanship Position To North, Open Door For South Presidential Candidate
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Politics Nigeria's House of Representatives Back Senate, Ask Buhari To Declare Bandits As Terrorists
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM IPOB Women Begin 3-Day Mega Rally On London Streets To Demand Nnamdi Kanu’s Release
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad