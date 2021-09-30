Gunmen Attack Convoy Of Anambra Lawmaker After Dumping Ruling Party, APGA, Kill Driver

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 30, 2021

Unknown gunmen have attacked the convoy of the member representing Nnewi North, Nnewi South and Ekwusigo in the House of Representatives, Chris Azubogo, killing his driver.

SaharaReporters, however, gathered that Azubogo, who defected to the All Progressives Congress from the ruling party in the state, the All Progressives Grand Alliance, was not in the car when the attack happened.

A source stated that the lawmaker was in Abuja when the attack happened.

The incident, it was learnt, happened in Nnobi in the Idemili South Local Government Area of the state.

“His driver was killed but he was not in the car. He is in Abuja, not in the state. He was said to have defected to the APC today from the APGA,” a source said.

Also, a trending video showed the car splattered with the blood of the victims.

This is coming a few days after Dr Chike Akunyili, husband to the late Dora Akunyili, a former minister of Information and Communication was killed by gunmen at Umuoji in the Idemili North LGA of the state.

