Independence: Nigeria’s Federation Built On Falsehood For 61 Years, Gani Adams Laments

The Yoruba generalissimo noted that the country had the potential to be great again if the regions were given the autonomy to develop at their own pace.

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 30, 2021

The Aare Onakakanfo of Yorubaland, Gani Adams, says it is unfortunate that the federation of Nigeria is still built on falsehood 61 years after independence.

He made his position known in a statement titled, ‘At 61, Nigeria’s federation built on falsehood – Gani Adams’, signed by his Special Assistant on Media, Kehinde Aderemi.

Gani Adams

The Yoruba generalissimo noted that the country had the potential to be great again if the regions were given the autonomy to develop at their own pace.

According to him, regionalism would allow the states to build their security architectures and their respective economies stressing that this would enhance true federalism.

The statement partly read, “Many would, no doubt, describe Nigeria as the giant of Africa, but the irony of our present situation in the country is that at 61, Nigeria’s federation was built on falsehood, and that has affected the entire system.

“For instance, the spate of insecurity has reached an alarming state with bandits’ killing and maiming Nigerians every day.

“The senseless killings, banditry and kidnappings across the land have been a major challenge for the present administration, and we cannot but call for Nigeria to be restructured along regionalism where all the six states in the South-West will control their fortunes and have their destinies in their own hands. Insecurity can only be tackled when each region has the autonomy to control their security architectures.

“The beauty of this is that each of the regions under this federation is blessed naturally with innate natural resources, solid minerals and agriculture can also do the magic for the less-productive region.”

 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: Buhari Bows To Chief Of Staff, Gambari, Attorney-General Malami, Re-approves Payment Of $418million Suspicious Paris Club Debts
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Politics Civil Societies Allege Fresh Plot By National Assembly To Frustrate Electoral Bill
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Politics Governor Abiodun Signs Anti-open Grazing Law In Ogun
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Politics Gunmen Attack Convoy Of Anambra Lawmaker After Dumping Ruling Party, APGA, Kill Driver
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Politics 2023: Don’t Sit In Lagos, Port Harcourt And Tell North To Leave Power – El-Rufai Knocks Southern Governors
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Independence Day: Banks In South-East Comply With IPOB Directive, Bring Down Nigerian Flags
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: Buhari Bows To Chief Of Staff, Gambari, Attorney-General Malami, Re-approves Payment Of $418million Suspicious Paris Club Debts
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Human Rights Independence Day Demonstrations: TakeItBack Movement Warns Security Agencies To Respect Protesting Nigerians
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
News How Kwara Government Spent N6.2billion In 2020 Without Receipts – Anti-graft Group, ENetSuD Reveals
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Politics Civil Societies Allege Fresh Plot By National Assembly To Frustrate Electoral Bill
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Politics Governor Abiodun Signs Anti-open Grazing Law In Ogun
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Politics Gunmen Attack Convoy Of Anambra Lawmaker After Dumping Ruling Party, APGA, Kill Driver
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Politics 2023: Don’t Sit In Lagos, Port Harcourt And Tell North To Leave Power – El-Rufai Knocks Southern Governors
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Independence Day: Banks In South-East Comply With IPOB Directive, Bring Down Nigerian Flags
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
CRIME Police Arrest Nigerian Actor, Seize Drugs, Cash, Others Worth N20million From Him In India
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Politics Ohanaeze Vows To Declare Biafra Like IPOB If Northern President Emerges In 2023
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
News Dad Had Bullet Sustained During Nigerian Civil War In His Body Before He Was Killed – Chike Akunyili’s Children Pay Tributes
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
News Okonjo-Iweala Frustrated, May Quit World Trade Organisation Job — Officials
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad