Nigeria’s 61st Independence Anniversary Will Be Its Last If Another Northerner Succeeds Buhari—Ohanaeze Youths Warn

It vowed that youths would not hesitate to engage in a battle with the party should their demand be rebuffed.

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 30, 2021

The youth arm of the apex Igbo socio-cultural body, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, has warned the Northern Governors’ Forum (NGF) to abandon its resolution of retaining presidency in the North in 2023 or be prepared for the disintegration of Nigeria.

Ohanaeze Youths stated this in reaction to a resolution made by the Northern governors that it is unconstitutional for the Southern governors to demand power in 2023.

The group also told the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to consider an Igbo person as its candidate in the 2023 presidential election or face the wrath of the youths.

According to Daily Post, the group threatened that if PDP failed to cede their presidential ticket to an Igbo candidate, none of their offices nor their flag will be seen again in the region.

It vowed that youths would not hesitate to engage in a battle with the party should their demand be rebuffed.

The council stated this through its National President, Comrade Igboayaka O. Igboayaka, on Thursday in a statement.

No Southeasterner has been Nigeria's President since the current democratic dispensation that started in 1999. 

The group lambasted the Northern Governors' Forum for recently criticising their colleagues in the South for demanding that a southerner should succeed President Muhammadu Buhari in 2023.

The release read in part, “Without mincing words that, the forum, Northern Governors was inexistent, describing them as few ‘Fulani political power mongers’ who want to drag the Middle Belt into their illusion for them to produce Nigerian president in 2023.

“It’s idiotic to include Taraba, Benue, Nasarawa, Plateau, Bauchi, Jigawa, Kogi, Kaduna, Kwara, etc. that have had a fair share of Fulani herdsmen killing, banditry and kidnapping in their so-called imaginary 2023 presidential dream.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Politics Minority Lawmakers Give Committees 2 Weeks To Investigate Misappropriation Of Funds In Nigerian Ministries, Others
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Politics Buhari Government Compromised Our Website For Self-Determination Of Yoruba People— Separatist Leader, Akintoye
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Politics Peoples Democratic Party Governors Zone Chairmanship Position To North, Open Door For South Presidential Candidate
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Politics Nigeria's House of Representatives Back Senate, Ask Buhari To Declare Bandits As Terrorists
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Politics Most Nigerians Would Prefer Islamic Rule To Current Government System—Nigeria's Shiites Leader
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Human Rights Murderous Buhari Regime Wastes Lives Of Nigerians Daily—Activist, Sowore Condemns Attack On Shiites In Abuja
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Islam Nigerian Court Denies Bail To Islamic Cleric Detained Over Alleged Blasphemy
0 Comments
42 Seconds Ago
Opinion What’s NIGCOMSAT Business With Buying And Launching Satellites? By Olabisi Deji-Folutile
0 Comments
28 Minutes Ago
Insecurity Bandits Have Taken Over My Constituency, I Can't Go There– Sokoto Lawmaker Laments Buhari Government's Failure
0 Comments
36 Minutes Ago
Politics Minority Lawmakers Give Committees 2 Weeks To Investigate Misappropriation Of Funds In Nigerian Ministries, Others
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
News We'll Hunt Down Unknown Gunmen Killing Our People, Enforcing Sit-at-Home In South-East— IPOB
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Fashion US Honours 20 Nigerian Fashion Designers For Creating 'Top-Quality' Designs, Fashion Accessories
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Insecurity IPOB Responsible For Killing Of Late Ex-Minister, Akunyili's Husband— Estranged Deputy Leader
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Politics Buhari Government Compromised Our Website For Self-Determination Of Yoruba People— Separatist Leader, Akintoye
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Taxes VAT Collection War: Appeal Court Grants Lagos Permission To Join Rivers In Legal Battle With Buhari Government
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Politics Peoples Democratic Party Governors Zone Chairmanship Position To North, Open Door For South Presidential Candidate
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Politics Nigeria's House of Representatives Back Senate, Ask Buhari To Declare Bandits As Terrorists
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM IPOB Women Begin 3-Day Mega Rally On London Streets To Demand Nnamdi Kanu’s Release
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad