Nigerian Court Denies Bail To Islamic Cleric Detained Over Alleged Blasphemy

The embattled Sheikh Abduljabbar Nasiru Kabara, a Kano-based cleric arrested and detained by the state government for alleged blasphemy has been denied bail by Justice Sarki Yola, who is presiding over his case.

On July 16, the Kano State Government charged Sheikh Abduljabbar Nasiru Kabara to court over alleged blasphemy and incitement.

Kabara is famous for his controversial religious commentaries and statements, which some Muslims have regarded as sacrilegious to Prophet Muhammad.

The state Commissioner for Information, Malam Muhammed Garba, had in a statement said the development followed the receipt of the first information report from the police by the Office of the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, which prepared charges against the cleric.

Justice Yola in his ruling on Thursday rejected the cleric’s bail application, citing the state's peace and his own safety as justifications.

Kabara had presented three new lawyers that would represent him in the case of blasphemy against the Prophet of Islam.

His lead counsel, Umar Muhammad, who is leading two others, told the court that he was now standing for Kabara in the case.

He then went ahead to pray for the bail of his client, saying the sheikh is the breadwinner of his family and has underage children who need his fatherly care.

Yola, in his response, denied the cleric bail, insisting that granting him bail will jeopardise his safety as well as create chaos in the state.

The judge adjourned the case to October 14, 2021.