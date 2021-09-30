Nigerian Female Hairstylist Sentenced To 10-year Rigorous Imprisonment For Dealing Drugs

An Indian district court in Mohali, on Wednesday, sentenced a Nigerian woman, Mariam Wanoe to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment (RI) for smuggling heroin.

The court of district and sessions judge Harreet Kaur Kaleka also placed a fine of ₹1 lakh (N503, 367) on the accused.

Hindustan Times reported that Wanoe is the fourth Nigerian national to be sentenced to 10-year RI for smuggling heroin in Mohali this year.

Wanoe was arrested by the Special Task Force (STF) in May 2018 near the old barrier in Phase 1.

STF had recovered 280 grammes of heroin from her possession.

Before her arrest, Wanoe resided at Krishna Puri in New Delhi, and was on her way to Mohali to supply the drugs to her customers. Wanoe had confessed that she had come to India on a medical visa in 2016, but never returned to her country.

Later she had started working at a salon in Delhi and then turned into a drug runner to earn extra money.