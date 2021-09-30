Nigerian Female Hairstylist Sentenced To 10-year Rigorous Imprisonment For Dealing Drugs

Later she had started working at a salon in Delhi and then turned into a drug runner to earn extra money.

by Sahara Reporters Sep 30, 2021

An Indian district court in Mohali, on Wednesday, sentenced a Nigerian woman, Mariam Wanoe to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment (RI) for smuggling heroin.

The court of district and sessions judge Harreet Kaur Kaleka also placed a fine of ₹1 lakh (N503, 367) on the accused.

Hindustan Times reported that Wanoe is the fourth Nigerian national to be sentenced to 10-year RI for smuggling heroin in Mohali this year.

Wanoe was arrested by the Special Task Force (STF) in May 2018 near the old barrier in Phase 1. 

STF had recovered 280 grammes of heroin from her possession.

Before her arrest, Wanoe resided at Krishna Puri in New Delhi, and was on her way to Mohali to supply the drugs to her customers. Wanoe had confessed that she had come to India on a medical visa in 2016, but never returned to her country.

Later she had started working at a salon in Delhi and then turned into a drug runner to earn extra money.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

You may also like

Read Next

CRIME Nigerian Woman Collects Bribe From Child Molester Who Raped Her 3-year-old Granddaughter To Bury Case
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
CRIME Police Arrest Nigerian Actor, Seize Drugs, Cash, Others Worth N20million From Him In India
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Drugs Nigerian Selling Cocaine, Others To Rich, High Profile Clients Arrested In India
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Corruption N21 Billion Fraud: Ex-Air Force Chief, Amosu, Others Seek Plea Bargain
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
CRIME Police Rescue 4-year-old In Nigeria Two Weeks After Being Kidnapped
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
CRIME Obasanjo: We Must Put An End To Killings, Banditry By Fulani Herdsmen
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Islam Nigerian Court Denies Bail To Islamic Cleric Detained Over Alleged Blasphemy
0 Comments
57 Seconds Ago
Opinion What’s NIGCOMSAT Business With Buying And Launching Satellites? By Olabisi Deji-Folutile
0 Comments
28 Minutes Ago
Insecurity Bandits Have Taken Over My Constituency, I Can't Go There– Sokoto Lawmaker Laments Buhari Government's Failure
0 Comments
36 Minutes Ago
Politics Minority Lawmakers Give Committees 2 Weeks To Investigate Misappropriation Of Funds In Nigerian Ministries, Others
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
News We'll Hunt Down Unknown Gunmen Killing Our People, Enforcing Sit-at-Home In South-East— IPOB
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Fashion US Honours 20 Nigerian Fashion Designers For Creating 'Top-Quality' Designs, Fashion Accessories
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Insecurity IPOB Responsible For Killing Of Late Ex-Minister, Akunyili's Husband— Estranged Deputy Leader
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Politics Buhari Government Compromised Our Website For Self-Determination Of Yoruba People— Separatist Leader, Akintoye
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Taxes VAT Collection War: Appeal Court Grants Lagos Permission To Join Rivers In Legal Battle With Buhari Government
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Politics Peoples Democratic Party Governors Zone Chairmanship Position To North, Open Door For South Presidential Candidate
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Politics Nigeria's House of Representatives Back Senate, Ask Buhari To Declare Bandits As Terrorists
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM IPOB Women Begin 3-Day Mega Rally On London Streets To Demand Nnamdi Kanu’s Release
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad