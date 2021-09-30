Nigerian Selling Cocaine, Others To Rich, High Profile Clients Arrested In India

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 30, 2021

In two separate operations in the western suburbs of Mumbai, the Indian Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) officials have arrested two persons, including a Nigerian national. 

 

They were arrested for allegedly peddling brown sugar and Mephedrone (MD), Free Press Journal reports. 

File photo used to illustrate story. Google

Speaking about the operations, Zonal Director of Mumbai NCB, Sameer Wankhede said, “On the basis of reliable information, a team of NCB mounted surveillance near a building in Bandra West on Tuesday and intercepted one Kadar Majid Shaikh and seized 102 grammes of brown sugar (Heroin) from his house. A case has been registered against Shaikh by the NCB.”

 

In another operation, on receipt of reliable information, a team of NCB Mumbai kept vigil near a mall at New Link Road, Oshiwara in Andheri West on Wednesday and intercepted a Nigerian national Eze John and seized 64 grammes of Mephedrone (commercial quantity) and intermediate quantity of cocaine from his possession, NCB officials claimed.

 

“John had tried to flee but our team chased him for half a kilometre and managed to apprehend him. It has been observed that those foreigners who are into peddling of drugs, live in high profile areas of Mumbai such as Bandra and Andheri and from these places they would easily reach their high profile clients to supply drugs,” Wankhede said.

 

