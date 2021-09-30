Nigerian Woman Collects Bribe From Child Molester Who Raped Her 3-year-old Granddaughter To Bury Case

Olanrewaju was said to have raped her 3-year-old granddaughter.

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 30, 2021

Operatives of Ekiti State Police Command have arrested a grandmother who allegedly collected the sum of N50,000 from an alleged child molester, Seun Olarewaju to cover up the crime. 

Olanrewaju was said to have raped her 3-year-old granddaughter.

Illustration

In a statement issued by the Command's spokesman, Sunday Abutu, the police said the two suspects are already in their custody.

According to the statement, Olanrewaju was arrested in connection with the crime while the grandmother of the victim was particularly arrested after investigation revealed that she collected the sum of N50,000 to cover up the act.

The incident reportedly happened at Iyana Emirin Area, Off Poly Road, Ado-Ekiti.

He said “Investigation revealed that the suspect lured the victim into his room where he had carnal knowledge of her.

“The victim was thereafter taken to the hospital for medical examination and treatment where experts confirmed a case of penetration into her private parts.

“Further investigation revealed that when the grandmother of the victim heard about the incident, she demanded the sum of N50,000 from the parents of the suspect for an amicable settlement of the case.

“The money was paid to her and she converted it to her personal use. She was also arrested and will be charged to court alongside the suspect for compounding felony and defilement respectively.”

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

CRIME Nigerian Female Hairstylist Sentenced To 10-year Rigorous Imprisonment For Dealing Drugs
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
CRIME Police Arrest Nigerian Actor, Seize Drugs, Cash, Others Worth N20million From Him In India
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
CRIME University Student Killed By Hoodlums In Kogi
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Church One-year-old Child Went Missing In Ondo Torched, Police Brutalise Journalists
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
CRIME Gunmen Kidnap Brother While Dropping Ransom For Sister
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
CRIME Ondo: Man Allegedly Dies In Police Custody, Family Demands Justice
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Islam Nigerian Court Denies Bail To Islamic Cleric Detained Over Alleged Blasphemy
0 Comments
1 Minute Ago
Opinion What’s NIGCOMSAT Business With Buying And Launching Satellites? By Olabisi Deji-Folutile
0 Comments
28 Minutes Ago
Insecurity Bandits Have Taken Over My Constituency, I Can't Go There– Sokoto Lawmaker Laments Buhari Government's Failure
0 Comments
36 Minutes Ago
Politics Minority Lawmakers Give Committees 2 Weeks To Investigate Misappropriation Of Funds In Nigerian Ministries, Others
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
News We'll Hunt Down Unknown Gunmen Killing Our People, Enforcing Sit-at-Home In South-East— IPOB
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Fashion US Honours 20 Nigerian Fashion Designers For Creating 'Top-Quality' Designs, Fashion Accessories
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Insecurity IPOB Responsible For Killing Of Late Ex-Minister, Akunyili's Husband— Estranged Deputy Leader
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Politics Buhari Government Compromised Our Website For Self-Determination Of Yoruba People— Separatist Leader, Akintoye
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Taxes VAT Collection War: Appeal Court Grants Lagos Permission To Join Rivers In Legal Battle With Buhari Government
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Politics Peoples Democratic Party Governors Zone Chairmanship Position To North, Open Door For South Presidential Candidate
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Politics Nigeria's House of Representatives Back Senate, Ask Buhari To Declare Bandits As Terrorists
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM IPOB Women Begin 3-Day Mega Rally On London Streets To Demand Nnamdi Kanu’s Release
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad