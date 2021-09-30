Nigerian Woman Collects Bribe From Child Molester Who Raped Her 3-year-old Granddaughter To Bury Case

Operatives of Ekiti State Police Command have arrested a grandmother who allegedly collected the sum of N50,000 from an alleged child molester, Seun Olarewaju to cover up the crime.

Olanrewaju was said to have raped her 3-year-old granddaughter.

Illustration

In a statement issued by the Command's spokesman, Sunday Abutu, the police said the two suspects are already in their custody.

According to the statement, Olanrewaju was arrested in connection with the crime while the grandmother of the victim was particularly arrested after investigation revealed that she collected the sum of N50,000 to cover up the act.

The incident reportedly happened at Iyana Emirin Area, Off Poly Road, Ado-Ekiti.

He said “Investigation revealed that the suspect lured the victim into his room where he had carnal knowledge of her.

“The victim was thereafter taken to the hospital for medical examination and treatment where experts confirmed a case of penetration into her private parts.

“Further investigation revealed that when the grandmother of the victim heard about the incident, she demanded the sum of N50,000 from the parents of the suspect for an amicable settlement of the case.

“The money was paid to her and she converted it to her personal use. She was also arrested and will be charged to court alongside the suspect for compounding felony and defilement respectively.”