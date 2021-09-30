Nigerians Will Soon Need National Identification Numbers To Get Passports, Driving Licences—Communications Agency

The Nigerian Communications Commission has urged telecoms consumers to link their National Identification Numbers (NINs) with their Subscriber Identity Modules (SIMs) before the expiration of the deadline on October 31, 2021.

It warned that the deadline would not be changed.

The agency also noted that people who do not have NINs will soon be unable to access necessary services like acquiring driving licences and passports.

The NCC disclosed this in a statement titled ‘NIN-SIM Integration: NCC sensitises telecom consumers on October 31 Deadline’, which was signed by Dr Ikechukwu Adinde, its Director of Public Affairs, on Wednesday.

The statement read, “NCC has reminded and urged telecoms consumers to link their NINs with their SIMs before the expiration of the deadline of October 31, 2021 set by the Federal Government.

“Speaking during the live programme, Director, Public Affairs, NCC, Dr Ikechukwu Adinde, advised Nigerians to make use of the extension of the NIN-SIM integration exercise to October 31, 2021, to enrol with NIMC, get their NINs and link them to their SIMs.

“Soon, people without NIN will be denied of necessary services that play vital roles in their lives including acquisition of driving licence, passport.”

The NCC argued that the NIN-SIM integration exercise will improve national security as "NIN is the primary identity for Nigerians, stressing that in line with Federal Government’s commitment to ensure that Nigeria deploys technology to improve service delivery, the NIN-SIM database will enhance citizens’ access to government services".