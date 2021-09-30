Police Arrest Nigerian Actor, Seize Drugs, Cash, Others Worth N20million From Him In India

Police officers in India have arrested a Nigerian actor, Chekwume Malvin on charges of drug peddling in Bengaluru, India.

Malvin, who was arrested on Wednesday, is accused of selling drugs to students and businessmen.

Indian police

He was apprehended by the security agents in a building in HBR Layout in east Bengaluru following a tip-off.

“The accused primarily sold drugs to college students and businessmen,” SD Sharanappa, the Divisional Commissioner of Police, East Division, said.

According to the Indian Express, Malvin, has acted in more than 20 Bollywood, Kannada and Tamil movies, among others.

Bengaluru East Division Police also disclosed that the Nigerian actor was in India under a medical visa and had also undergone a two-month training at the New York Film Academy in Mumbai.

Malvin has acted in films such as Vishwaroopam, Singham, Anna Bond, Dilwale, Jamboo Savari, and Paramathma, among others. He has also essayed roles in three Nollywood movies.

Police have seized over 15 grammes of MDMA, 250 ml of hash oil worth over Rs 7 lakh (N3, 863,810.61), mobile phones, Rs 2,500 cash (N13, 800, 000) and drugs worth Rs 8 lakh (N4, 416,292.94) from the accused.

Malvin has been booked under various sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985.