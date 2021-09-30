Politicians Behind Anambra Killings, Already Wrote November 6 Election Results – Intersociety Reveals

A civil organization, the International Society for Civil Liberties and Rule of Law, has stated that some politicians are behind wanton killings of innocent citizens in the South-East to create panic among people.

The group revealed that the killing spree was to also scare away eligible voters from casting their votes in the Anambra State governorship election slated for November 6, 2021.

According to the group, the results of the election scheduled for early next month have been completed and stored by rigger politicians.

The group, also known as Intersociety, said its investigation revealed this.

These were contained in a statement signed by Emeka Umeagbalasi, Obianuju Igboeli and Chidimma Udegbunam and obtained by SaharaReporters on Thursday.

The statement read in part, "It is investigative finding and strong position of the International Society for Civil Liberties and Rule of Law that rigger-politicians have strong questions to answer with regard to the new wave and maddening rate of killing of defenseless citizens and infliction of fears, panics and apprehensions on the general citizens of Anambra State.

"These latest dastardly acts are geared towards scaring and chasing independent voters away so as to scientifically rig the November 6 Governorship Poll. As was the case in the November 2017 Governorship Election, the rigging, this time, is also perpetrated through ‘massive procurement and uploading of PVCs (as “valid votes cast”) as well as widespread vote buying on Election Day”.

"By our recent investigation, the results of the November 6 Governorship Election are already perfected and stored in secret safe custody and the more number of independent voters scared away from voting, the chances of the million tag ‘dead votes’ seeing the light of the day and the more number of independent voters who are able or willing to vote, the slim chances for the survival of the ‘dead votes’."