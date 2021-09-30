REVEALED: Identities Of Residents Killed By Bandits In Fresh Attack On Emir’s Palace In Niger

The names of two civilians who were killed when gunmen suspected to be bandits attacked the palace of Ahmed Attahiru, Emir of Kagara in the Rafi Local Government Area of Niger state have been revealed.

The victims were identified as Idris Hussaini and Alhaji Ila.

File photo used to illustrate story.

Gunmen had on Tuesday attacked the palace of the Emir.

Monday Kuryas, the State Commissioner of Police in a statement on Wednesday night said the bandits who came with dangerous weapons gained entry into the Emir’s palace and the divisional police headquarters in the area around 5:30pm.

He said a "policeman and two civilians were shot dead during the incident".