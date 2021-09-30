REVEALED: Identities Of Residents Killed By Bandits In Fresh Attack On Emir’s Palace In Niger

Gunmen had on Tuesday attacked the palace of the Emir.

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 30, 2021

The names of two civilians who were killed when gunmen suspected to be bandits attacked the palace of Ahmed Attahiru, Emir of Kagara in the Rafi Local Government Area of Niger state have been revealed.

The victims were identified as Idris Hussaini and Alhaji Ila.

File photo used to illustrate story.

Gunmen had on Tuesday attacked the palace of the Emir.

Monday Kuryas, the State Commissioner of Police in a statement on Wednesday night said the bandits who came with dangerous weapons gained entry into the Emir’s palace and the divisional police headquarters in the area around 5:30pm. 

He said a "policeman and two civilians were shot dead during the incident". 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Insecurity Bandits Have Taken Over My Constituency, I Can't Go There– Sokoto Lawmaker Laments Buhari Government's Failure
0 Comments
36 Minutes Ago
Insecurity IPOB Responsible For Killing Of Late Ex-Minister, Akunyili's Husband— Estranged Deputy Leader
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Insecurity How Gunmen Killed My Father, His Driver, And Police Officer —Chike Akunyili’s Son
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Insecurity Bandits Kidnap Traditional Ruler, Four Others In Zamfara
0 Comments
11 Months Ago
Boko Haram Army Kills Suicide Bomber, Rescues Four Other In Borno
0 Comments
10 Months Ago
Insecurity Insecurity: Military Launches Manhunt For Armed Bandits' Collaborators
0 Comments
10 Months Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Islam Nigerian Court Denies Bail To Islamic Cleric Detained Over Alleged Blasphemy
0 Comments
59 Seconds Ago
Opinion What’s NIGCOMSAT Business With Buying And Launching Satellites? By Olabisi Deji-Folutile
0 Comments
28 Minutes Ago
Insecurity Bandits Have Taken Over My Constituency, I Can't Go There– Sokoto Lawmaker Laments Buhari Government's Failure
0 Comments
36 Minutes Ago
Politics Minority Lawmakers Give Committees 2 Weeks To Investigate Misappropriation Of Funds In Nigerian Ministries, Others
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
News We'll Hunt Down Unknown Gunmen Killing Our People, Enforcing Sit-at-Home In South-East— IPOB
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Fashion US Honours 20 Nigerian Fashion Designers For Creating 'Top-Quality' Designs, Fashion Accessories
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Insecurity IPOB Responsible For Killing Of Late Ex-Minister, Akunyili's Husband— Estranged Deputy Leader
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Politics Buhari Government Compromised Our Website For Self-Determination Of Yoruba People— Separatist Leader, Akintoye
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Taxes VAT Collection War: Appeal Court Grants Lagos Permission To Join Rivers In Legal Battle With Buhari Government
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Politics Peoples Democratic Party Governors Zone Chairmanship Position To North, Open Door For South Presidential Candidate
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Politics Nigeria's House of Representatives Back Senate, Ask Buhari To Declare Bandits As Terrorists
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM IPOB Women Begin 3-Day Mega Rally On London Streets To Demand Nnamdi Kanu’s Release
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad