VAT Collection War: Appeal Court Grants Lagos Permission To Join Rivers In Legal Battle With Buhari Government

At the lower court, the FIRS had appealed for a stay of execution, but the court dismissed it on the basis that it would “negate the principle of equity”.

by SaharaReporters, New York Sep 30, 2021

The Court of Appeal, Abuja division, has granted the application of the Lagos state government as a co-respondent in the appeal filed by the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS).

The FIRS is challenging the judgment of the Federal High Court, Port Harcourt, which restrained the agency from collecting Value-Added Tax (VAT) and personal income tax (PIT) in Rivers state.

At the lower court, the FIRS had appealed for a stay of execution, but the court dismissed it on the basis that it would “negate the principle of equity”.

Consequently, FIRS went to the court of appeal.

On September 10, Lagos State Attorney General, Moyosore Onigbanjo had applied to the Court to be joined as a co-respondent in the appeal. The state had also passed a VAT bill into law.

Onigbanjo had submitted that the outcome of the appeal would have a direct impact on the state.

“My lord, it is not in dispute that Lagos, one of the federating states in Nigeria, is entitled to collect VAT and that’s our interest,” he said.

“Even the appellant recognised that the Lagos state government has an interest in the matter in their affidavits in support of stay of execution where copious reference was made to the Lagos state government.”

The Muhammadu Buhari-led government has been locked in a legal battle with Rivers State government over which government should collect Value-Added Tax —state or federal.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Breaking News Breaking: Lagos State Releases Details Of Reduced Land Use Charge
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
Taxes FG's VAIDS Has Raised The Country's Tax Database From 14 To 19 Million, Says FIRS Boss
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
Economy Buhari Queries Fowler Over Suspected Non-remittance Of Tax By FIRS
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
Politics Osinbajo: How State Governments Can Tax Nigerians, Generate More Revenues
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Taxes Nigeria Generates N338.94bn From VAT In First Quarter Of 2020 —National Bureau Of Statistics
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Legal Court Of Appeal Ruling Backed Rivers State To Collect Value-Added Tax – Human Rights’ Lawyer, Ozekhome Tells Federal Agency, FIRS
0 Comments
2 Weeks Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: Buhari Bows To Chief Of Staff, Gambari, Attorney-General Malami, Re-approves Payment Of $418million Suspicious Paris Club Debts
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Human Rights Independence Day Demonstrations: TakeItBack Movement Warns Security Agencies To Respect Protesting Nigerians
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
News How Kwara Government Spent N6.2billion In 2020 Without Receipts – Anti-graft Group, ENetSuD Reveals
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Politics Civil Societies Allege Fresh Plot By National Assembly To Frustrate Electoral Bill
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Politics Governor Abiodun Signs Anti-open Grazing Law In Ogun
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Politics Gunmen Attack Convoy Of Anambra Lawmaker After Dumping Ruling Party, APGA, Kill Driver
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Politics Independence Day: Banks In South-East Comply With IPOB Directive, Bring Down Nigerian Flags
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Politics Ohanaeze Vows To Declare Biafra Like IPOB If Northern President Emerges In 2023
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
News Dad Had Bullet Sustained During Nigerian Civil War In His Body Before He Was Killed – Chike Akunyili’s Children Pay Tributes
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
News Okonjo-Iweala Frustrated, May Quit World Trade Organisation Job — Officials
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Politics Politicians Behind Anambra Killings, Already Wrote November 6 Election Results – Intersociety Reveals
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
News Bandits Cannot Kidnap Me Because We, Preachers, Listen To Them – Sheikh Gumi
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad