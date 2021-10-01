BBC Hausa Targets Women, Youths In New YouTube Show

The bi-weekly TV series will be launching on Saturday, October 2 with a focus on trending topics among young people.

by saharareporters, new york Oct 01, 2021

BBC Hausa team has launched a new YouTube show, Mahangar Zamani, aimed at young and female audiences.

A statement from the team says the programme will be hosted by Madina Maishanu, and will look at the issues being discussed across social and traditional media. 

It stated, “Madina is a multimedia journalist who is part of the Hausa social media team. She has played a role in increasing engagement with young and female audiences across BBC Hausa’s digital platforms.

“She covered the George Floyd protests from the frontlines at the White House.” 

Meanwhile Maishanu said, “Being the host of Mahangar Zamani is a dream come true for me. I love that the show will bring to the forefront and offer us the opportunity to find the solutions.”

It was also stated that a link to the programme will also be shared via the BBC Hausa’s YouTube and Facebook page for the audience access.

The Editor of the Hausa Service, Aliyu Tannko, was quoted as saying, “The programme is intended to give young people and women a voice and about their place in modern society. We want to give our audiences a fresh perspective and an opportunity to freely debate important topics. Episode 1 – Lecturers and students relationship in universities will examine the inappropriate relationships students sustain with their lecturers in Nigerian universities.

“Throughout the discussion audiences will see opposing views about this explosive topic,” it added. Episode 2 – Feminism in Northern Nigeria: This episode will review the different meanings that people give to the term feminism from how religion empowers women, how men underrate the capabilities of women to downgrading and insulting men. In this episode you will hear views from a man and woman,” the statement read.

Mahangar Zamani will be uploaded from 10am on October 2nd and bi-weekly thereafter.


 

