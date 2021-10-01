BREAKING: Nigerian Police Fire Teargas To Disperse #BuhariMustGo Protesters in Abuja

The #RevolutionNow and #BuhariMustGo protest in Abuja coincides with Nigeria's Independence Day anniversary.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 01, 2021

Men of the Nigeria Police Force on Friday morning fired teargas cannisters at protesters in Abuja. 

The police attempted to thwart the October 1 protest on Airport Road in the Federal Capital Territory, storming the area and firing teargas canisters.

The protest began early Friday morning and was going on smoothly with the protesters, mainly youths, saying President Muhammadu Buhari must go and calling for a revolution.

The protesters could be seen chanting and displaying banners and placards saying 'Buhari Must Go'. 

Nigeria is marking its 61st Independence anniversary on October 1 this year. 

Human rights activist, Omoyele Sowore had on Thursday urged Nigerians to protest across the country on independence day to reject President Muhammadu Buhari. 

The activist was reacting to a statement released by a presidential aide Femi Adesina on Thursday titled 'October Independence Anniversary: President Buhari to broadcast to the Nation'. 

"I am urging all citizens and non citizens of Nigeria to boycott @MBuhari’s national “INDEPENDENCE DAY” broadcast scheduled for tomorrow, instead you should partake in protests across d country tomorrow to reject this man,the Failure-In-Chief of the Federal Republic #BuhariMustGo https://t.co/HbEQ0lpyPV," he said on Twitter. 

On Facebook, thr activist posted," What is this Failure-In-Chief going to broadcast to the country? #RevolutionNow #October1stProtest #BuhariMustGo."

 

