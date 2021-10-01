BREAKING: #RevolutionNow Protesters Hit Osogbo Streets, Condemn Detention Of Nnamdi Kanu, Igboho

Some protesters under the aegis of #RevolutionNow Movement have taken to the streets of Osogbo, the Osun state capital, to protest against the detention of agitators across the country.

The protesters who were led by Oguntola Ayomide, protested against the detention of the secessionist leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu and the Yoruba Nation agitator, Sunday Adeyemo, aka Sunday Igboho.

The protesters displayed banners and placards showing their demands.

Chanting anti-government songs, the protesters demanded better governance in the country.

Earlier, a detachment of armed policemen arrested and brutalised five young Nigerians protesting against the anti-people policies of the regime of Muhammadu Buhari.

The protesters, who were out as early as 7 am, had also called for good governance, transparency and an end to insecurity, along Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport Road, Abuja on Friday.

The protest coincides with the 61st Independence Anniversary of Nigeria.

The #BuhariMustGo and #RevolutionNow protesters were violently dispersed and beaten to a stupor after being chased into the bush by a detachment of armed anti-riot policemen, led by the notorious female police officer ASP Altine Daniel.

SaharaReporters gathered that some of the protesters were taken to Galadimawa police station and are now being moved to FCT police command.

The five protesters were brutalised and later detained by the police.

Meanwhile, their whereabouts are still unknown.

Those arrested include Benjamin Mannaseh, Mohammed Labaran, Danjuma Patience and Ibraheem.

Displaying placards that say ‘Buhari Must Go’ and chanting the same thing, the protesters blocked the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport Road early Friday morning.