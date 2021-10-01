House Of Reps Deputy Speaker Leads Northern Lawmakers To Visit Ailing Ex-Lagos Governor, Tinubu In London

The Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Ahmed Idris Wase, has led some members of the National Assembly from the Northern region to visit the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, in London, United Kingdom, where he is currently recuperating.

The lawmakers which include Alhassan Ado Garba, Chief Whip of the lower chamber were captured in trending pictures on Friday with Tinubu who recently undergone surgeries in the United States and the United Kingdom.

The APC chieftain has been having several high-powered meetings over the last few weeks in London with speculations in some quarters that it could be closely related to his rumoured presidential ambition.

The ex-Lagos governor met with President Muhammadu Buhari; Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu; Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa; Ekiti State Governor, Kayode Fayemi, among others.

SaharaReporters had gathered that Tinubu, who has had several medical trips this year alone, had a surgery some months ago.

He also had another knee surgery at the John Hopkins University Hospital in Maryland, US.

The APC National Leader has been off official and party functions in the country for a long time, amidst talks that he is being positioned for the 2023 presidency to succeed the incumbent repressive regime of Buhari.

An authoritative source said at the time: “Tinubu is hospitalised in Maryland, US. His health is failing. He couldn’t participate in launching his Arewa library, and he couldn’t participate in the Local Government Area elections last week. He could not attend today’s APC congress due to health reasons.

“He had a surgery last week."

In January 2021, Tinubu was also reported sick and hospitalised in Paris, France. Tinubu had earlier complained of exhaustion and had travelled out to rest before the news of his collapse gone viral.

He was flown to Paris for medical attention in the first week of January.

SaharaReporters had on June 15 reported that Tinubu was also in Paris, battling with some old age illnesses.

“Tinubu is in Paris, France for a medical checkup. His health is deteriorating. Old age and other stuff, but he still wants to be president. This could mean another medical tourism presidency for our country,” a top source had at that time revealed.