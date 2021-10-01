How Imo Governor Is Behind Killings In His State –IPOB Alleges

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has accused Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodinma of masterminding the wanton killing of innocent people in his state.

It also accused him of forming and supervising a fake Eastern Security Network (ESN) to terrorise Imo residents and impersonate IPOB members.



ESN is the militia arm of IPOB.

IPOB alleged that Uzodinma engages in those activities “to create the wrong impression that IPOB and ESN have gone violent”.

The pro-Biafra group disclosed this through a statement by its spokesperson, Emma Powerful, and obtained by SaharaReporters on Friday.

In the statement entitled, ‘We Have Uncovered Part of Those Behind the Senseless Killings in Biafra Land – IPOB’, the group also released the names and mobile numbers of some persons Uzodinma allegedly uses to recruit people into his fake ESN.

The separatist group claimed its intelligence made the discoveries.

The statement read, “Worried by the increasing rate of senseless killings in Biafra land, especially Anambra and Imo states, the intelligence unit of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has been intensifying efforts towards uncovering the masterminds of these heinous crimes. These efforts have paid off as the unit has been able to track some of the people behind the atrocities.

“Through intelligence, we discovered that the Supreme Court Administrator of Imo State, Hope Uzodinma and his fellow traitors with the collaboration of the evil Nigerian security agents established a fake ESN group to eliminate perceived political opponents in the South East, particularly in Imo State.

“Our intelligence unit, the M. Branch, discovered that Hope Uzodinma is behind the killing of innocent citizens of Imo State. He and his co-traitors in their desperation to demonise IPOB and impress their Fulani slave masters, set up a fake Eastern Security Network, ESN which they are using to terrorise the people to create the wrong impression that IPOB and ESN have gone violent.”

