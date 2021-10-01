How IPOB, ESN Are Connected To Akunyili’s Murder, Unrest In South-East –Group

A human rights group, the International Society for Civil Liberties and Rule of Law says some persons who defected from the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) are responsible for killings and violent activities in the South-East.



The group, also known as the Intersociety, called such people renegades who are traitors of the organisation but have undergone training on how to use weapons.

File photo used to illustrate story.

The Intersociety revealed this while reacting to the gruesome killing of Dr. Chike Akunyili, the widower of Prof Dora Akunyili, a former Minister of Information and Communications, killed in Anambra on Tuesday.

In a statement signed by Emeka Umeagbalasi, Obianuju Igboeli and Chidinma Udegbunam, which was made available to SaharaReporters on Thursday, the Intersociety said, “They may also include some aggrieved former IPOB ‘Comrades’ who may have left and formed discreet variant IPOB groups with ‘extremist radicalism’ such as indiscriminate use of offensive violence and resort to ostentatious materialism as their modus operandi.”



The group stated further, “Therefore, those referred to as former IPOB ‘Comrades’ or Renegades are those that fell out with the mainstream IPOB and distanced themselves from the rules and principles of the organisation, such as principles forbidding the killing of unarmed and nonviolent civilian citizens particularly those of Judeo-Christian faith and ethnic identity. In other words, they are best referred to as ‘out-service IPOB-ESN deviants.’”



Intersociety also disclosed that such people are responsible for enforcing the sit-at-home exercise that has been cancelled by IPOB, adding that the security agents could be involved as well through impersonation to cause havoc in public.



“The involvement of the Nigerian Government execution or hit squads for the purpose of impersonating, stigmatising and criminalising IPOB and ESN (Eastern Security Network) is also not ruled out. Former IPOB ‘Comrades’ or Renegades are also behind the enforcement of the ‘Monday Sit-at-Home’ across Igbo land despite the same being repeatedly banned or suspended by the leadership of IPOB,” the group said.



It further revealed that these IPOB deviants may be working with corrupt politicians to incite violence in Anambra which was a reason for assassinating Akunyili.



“Circumstantially aided by rigger-politicians ahead of the November 6 Governorship Election, former IPOB ‘Comrades’ or Renegades are most likely to have access to arms and some converts from ‘ESN deviants’ tutored in the knowledge of the use of small arms and light weapons.



“With resort to indiscriminate use of small arms and other forms of offensive violence, anybody including the recently murdered Dr. Chike Akunyili and some political parties’ agents and burning of their campaign vehicles, can be their targeted or collateral victims.



“Because they are semi-independent and not armed political thugs recruited, paid and controlled by rigger-politicians, controlling them especially in the area of use of arms and other forms of offensive violence may be difficult.



“Rigger-politicians may also be interested or restricted to using them to scare and chase away majority of the voters so as to have a field day at ‘winning’ with procured PVCs and votes Therefore, in truth and fairness to IPOB Leadership, the Organisation is not involved in the ongoing spate of killings and other forms of offensive violence in Anambra State.”

