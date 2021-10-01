How We Paid Over N72million As Ransoms To Bandits In 2020 – Bauchi Community

Tabla lamented that the people of the area are now living in perpetual fear every day due to incessant kidnapping and other forms of banditry.

by Saharareporters, New York Oct 01, 2021

Residents of Burra community in the Ningi Local Government Area of Bauchi State have said they paid over N72million as ransom to kidnappers in order to secure the release of their family and loved ones in 2020.

The Executive Chairman of Ningi LGA, Mamuda Hassan Tabla disclosed this while speaking with journalists in Bauchi.

File Photo

Tabla lamented that the people of the area are now living in perpetual fear every day due to incessant kidnapping and other forms of banditry. 

He said that the council had received complaints from Farmers’ Associations from Burra communities about the influx of strangers from Zamfara State, numbering about 5,000 households that settled in the bush, the vast Lame/Burra Games reserves.

He also said that that the council reliably gathered that the strangers had been cutting trees and farming in the area, adding that they even built a mosque and after that their settling had become a threat to the natives.

"The communities witnessed series of abduction of their people. Whenever a person is abducted, the bandits will ask the victim to take the ransom to Zamfara State and within the last one year, the communities said they paid over N72million as ransom," he said.

 "When we received the report, we decided to investigate the matter and discovered that the present administration inherited the problem. We noticed that people from other states started settling in the bush since 2012 with series of kidnappings taking place, even in Ningi town.

"We have reported the matter to his Excellency, the Executive Governor of Bauchi State, Senator Bala Mohammed. The Governor sat with us on three occasions concerning the issue of security in our area. Gladly, the governor took urgent action to address the situation by sending fighter jets that ransacked the bush and cleared the criminals from Lame Burra game reserve. 

"The governor deployed security personnel to protect the people and recruited hunters and vigilantes as part of an effort to protect the lives and properties of our citizens which reduced the activities of banditry in our area.”

Tabla further said that the communities live in palpable fear due to the activities of the bandits kidnapping their people and are gradually taking away their farms, adding that the move is to make the residents of the communities in abject poverty as they keep paying ransom to them and losing their farms.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
Saharareporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Insecurity Bandits Deserve Respect, Empathy, They Have Children, Families – Islamic Cleric, Sheikh Gumi
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Boko Haram REVEALED: Face Of Boko Haram, ISWAP Operational Commander Who Masterminded Killing Of Nigerian Soldiers, Civilians
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: Aisha Buhari Relocates To Dubai, Cites Insecurity In Aso Villa
0 Comments
9 Months Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Bandits Burn 10 Alive, Slaughter 15 Others In Niger State Community
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Insecurity My Government Won’t Stop Negotiating With Bandits, Zamfara Governor Says
0 Comments
10 Months Ago
Boko Haram Nobody Can Arrest Me, I’m Doing God’s Work, Boko Haram Leader, Shekau Mocks Nigerian Soldiers In New Video
0 Comments
10 Months Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Insecurity Bandits Deserve Respect, Empathy, They Have Children, Families – Islamic Cleric, Sheikh Gumi
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Boko Haram REVEALED: Face Of Boko Haram, ISWAP Operational Commander Who Masterminded Killing Of Nigerian Soldiers, Civilians
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Politics House Of Reps Deputy Speaker Leads Northern Lawmakers To Visit Ailing Ex-Lagos Governor, Tinubu In London
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Education Obafemi Awolowo University Management Shuts Campus, Asks Students To Vacate Hostels Amid Protests
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Legal Investigation: How Cross River State Magistrate Pervates Justice, Exploits His Office For Personal Gain
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Opinion Nigeria @ 61 And Sixty One Questions! By Ozodinukwe Okenwa
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Corruption INVESTIGATION: How Meter Racketeering By AEDC Officials Frustrate Bid To End Estimated Billing
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Politics Nigerian Polytechnic Removes National Flag In Anambra In Compliance With IPOB Order
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Politics Buhari Was A Child When We Negotiated Nigeria – Afenifere Leader, Adebanjo Slams President Over ‘Not Negotiable’ Claims
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Politics Buhari's October 1 Speech Further Confirmed He’s President Of Only North — Yoruba Self-Determination Groups
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Politics Zoning May Leave Nigeria With Two Useless Presidential Candidates In 2023 – Ex-Kano Emir, Sanusi
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Politics Independence Day: Banks In South-East Comply With IPOB Directive, Bring Down Nigerian Flags
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad