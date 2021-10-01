Independence Day: Grading Buhari’s Failure Will Need Special Measurement Scale — AAC Party

The AAC also mocked the anti-corruption fight of the regime describing it as “insincere, incompetent and short-sighted”.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 01, 2021

The African Action Congress (AAC) has taken a swipe at President Muhammadu Buhari's administration over its gross incompetence and failure to fulfil any of the major promises made to Nigerians in the 2015 general elections.
 
The party also condemned the undemocratic actions of the regime and its human rights record, saying it has continued to shrink the civic space and “people have been shut out of governance”.
 
In a statement signed by Femi Adeyeye, the National Publicity Secretary, the party highlighted the failures of the regime.
 
“On security, the regime has scored below zero. If the map of Nigeria was placed on a table now, the regime cannot boast of 10 percent where it has control of and can assert sovereignty.
 
“We now have a horrible situation whereby terrorists now do humanitarian works like NGOs, impose taxes on citizens and even declare a Governor for the people," the statement reads.
 
The AAC also mocked the anti-corruption fight of the regime describing it as “insincere, incompetent and short-sighted”.
 
The statement further stated: “The Buhari regime came in 2015 huffing and puffing about fighting corruption and mouthing slogans such as ‘if we don’t kill corruption, corruption will kill Nigeria’.
 
“Rather than kill corruption, it has pampered the corrupt. The acclaimed incorruptible body language of the President has become a body odour that now attracts every goat that is ready to eat the yam.
 
“It is glaring in the living conditions of Nigerians, the gross failure of the APC-led regime on the economy. To measure the failure of the regime on these three promises would require another measurement instrument, scale and unit. Buhari has lowered the standard of governance the more.”

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Politics Governor El-Rufai, Government Officials Shun Burial Of 38 Southern Kaduna Villagers Killed By Herders
0 Comments
33 Minutes Ago
Politics Buhari Spoke About IPOB, Igboho’s Sponsors, Didn't Mention Boko Haram Financiers – Activist, Adeyanju
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Politics 2023: Don’t Sit In Lagos, Port Harcourt And Tell North To Leave Power – El-Rufai Knocks Southern Governors
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Politics Nigeria Was Giant Of Africa In 1960, World’s Poverty Capital By 2021 –Singer, Seun Kuti Laments Government Failure
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Politics UN Should Supervise Referendum To Break Up Nigeria – Yoruba Separatist Group
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Politics How Britain Massively Looted Nigeria –Ex-Head Of State, Abdulsalami
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Opinion Nigerian Independence: 61 Years Of Sorrow And Tears, By Buhari Olanrewaju Ahmed
0 Comments
5 Minutes Ago
Opinion Jarrar and Meng: Unrelenting Women Walk Out Of Jail By Owei Lakemfa
0 Comments
10 Minutes Ago
News Twitter Reacts To Buhari’s Conditional Lifting Of 4-Month Ban
0 Comments
16 Minutes Ago
News Sit-At-Home: Gunmen Burn Bus Driver Alive, Torch 2 Vehicles In Imo For Violating Order
0 Comments
24 Minutes Ago
Politics Governor El-Rufai, Government Officials Shun Burial Of 38 Southern Kaduna Villagers Killed By Herders
0 Comments
33 Minutes Ago
News Obafemi Awolowo University Students Block Major Roads, Demand Justice For Deceased Colleague
0 Comments
51 Minutes Ago
Politics Buhari Spoke About IPOB, Igboho’s Sponsors, Didn't Mention Boko Haram Financiers – Activist, Adeyanju
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Politics 2023: Don’t Sit In Lagos, Port Harcourt And Tell North To Leave Power – El-Rufai Knocks Southern Governors
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Insecurity How Imo Governor Is Behind Killings In His State –IPOB Alleges
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: #RevolutionNow Protesters Hit Osogbo Streets, Condemn Detention Of Nnamdi Kanu, Igboho
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Exclusive Conflict Of Interest Involving Ex-Attorney General, Former Minister Undermined Multi-million Dollar Malabu Oil Deal –Buhari Government
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Corruption Delta Governor’s Newly Constructed Multi-Million Naira Road Opened With Fanfare By Ex-Senate President Collapses After 7 Months
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad