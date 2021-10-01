Independence Day: Grading Buhari’s Failure Will Need Special Measurement Scale — AAC Party

The African Action Congress (AAC) has taken a swipe at President Muhammadu Buhari's administration over its gross incompetence and failure to fulfil any of the major promises made to Nigerians in the 2015 general elections.



The party also condemned the undemocratic actions of the regime and its human rights record, saying it has continued to shrink the civic space and “people have been shut out of governance”.



In a statement signed by Femi Adeyeye, the National Publicity Secretary, the party highlighted the failures of the regime.



“On security, the regime has scored below zero. If the map of Nigeria was placed on a table now, the regime cannot boast of 10 percent where it has control of and can assert sovereignty.



“We now have a horrible situation whereby terrorists now do humanitarian works like NGOs, impose taxes on citizens and even declare a Governor for the people," the statement reads.



The AAC also mocked the anti-corruption fight of the regime describing it as “insincere, incompetent and short-sighted”.



The statement further stated: “The Buhari regime came in 2015 huffing and puffing about fighting corruption and mouthing slogans such as ‘if we don’t kill corruption, corruption will kill Nigeria’.



“Rather than kill corruption, it has pampered the corrupt. The acclaimed incorruptible body language of the President has become a body odour that now attracts every goat that is ready to eat the yam.



“It is glaring in the living conditions of Nigerians, the gross failure of the APC-led regime on the economy. To measure the failure of the regime on these three promises would require another measurement instrument, scale and unit. Buhari has lowered the standard of governance the more.”