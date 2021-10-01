Independence: Sycophants Ruling Nigeria, We Leaders Failed – Governor Ortom

Ortom who included himself as one of the leaders that have failed the citizens, lamented that nothing significant was happening in every corner of the country.

by saharareporters, new york Oct 01, 2021

The Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, has said sycophants have taken over the leadership of Nigeria.

Governor Ortom

He spoke to journalists in Makurdi shortly after the church service held at the Chapel of Grace in Government House to mark this year’s Independence celebration.

“There is nothing to celebrate, that’s why here in Benue State, we choose to celebrate God for giving us life. We cannot celebrate anything; is it the economy close to N600 per dollar? Is it what? What are we celebrating as a people? We leaders have failed. We leaders have failed this country. Sycophants, mediocres are the ones ruling. They have taken over. Corruption has taken over this country and in every spheres of life, nothing is happening.

“But, we need to celebrate God for keeping us alive, maybe tomorrow we can have a better Nigeria. But for now, I won’t deceive you, there is nothing to celebrate,” he said.

The governor had earlier lamented recurrent insecurity saying over 10o security personnel had list their lives while providing security for the people of the state.

He however, commended security agencies in the state for the recent arrest of a notorious outlaw nicknamed “Azonto”, as he stressed the need for his return to the state so he could face justice.

Ortom further regretted the plights of over a million displaced people in camps across the state as he urged Nigerians to continue their demand for a country that guarantees justice and fairness for all as it was in the dreams of the founding fathers.

