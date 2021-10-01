Nigerian Polytechnic Removes National Flag In Anambra In Compliance With IPOB Order

The authorities of the Federal Polytechnic, situated in Oko, Anambra State, brought down its Nigerian flags in compliance to the directive of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

IPOB had earlier ordered that the residents of the South-East region should, “remove all Nigerian flags mounted in 'Biafra land' ahead of Nigeria’s Independence Day celebration."

The pro-Biafra group also asked 'Biafrans' and all the oppressed people under President Muhammadu Buhari’s government in the country to boycott the Independence Day anniversary activities by sitting at home on October 1.

There are reports that several notable private institutions complied with the removal of Nigerian flags including the Enugu Electric Distribution Company (EEDC) Onitsha, Stanbic IBTC, Access Bank and some hotels in the South-East.

According to photographs taken by eyewitnesses, the Federal Polytechnic Oko was one of the academic institutions in the South-East region to first comply with the IPOB order.

