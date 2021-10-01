Nnamdi Kanu In Trauma Over Attempt To Assassinate His Lawyer –IPOB Leader’s Counsel

The leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu has been devastated by the news of an alleged attempt by gunmen to assassinate his lead counsel, Ifeanyi Ejiofor, SaharaReporters has learnt.



Ejiofor disclosed this to SaharaReporters in a statement to give an update on his routine visit to the detained IPOB leader in the custody of the Department of State Services (DSS) on Thursday.

Ifeanyi Ejiofor



The IPOB lawyer told SaharaReporters there was an attempted assassination on his life on Sunday.



The legal practitioner also said that Kanu was briefed on all the current happenings of the Nigerian government trying to hound his followers and those who stand for justice.



Ejiofor who visited Kanu in company with Maxwell Opara, however, added that the secessionist leader commended his followers and well-wishers for standing their ground amid oppression.



The lawyer titled the statement, ‘Update On Today's Visit To Our Noble Client, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu At The National Headquarters Of The Department Of State Security Services, Abuja.’



It partly read, “I observed our routine visit to our indefatigable client, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu in the company of my colleague - Maxwell Opara Esq. The conviviality was awesome.



“Expectedly, our client, Onyendu Mazi Nnamdi Kanu was traumatised by the troubling news of the brutal attempt to assassinate me, he was fully briefed on the miracle of God upon my life. Upon his recovery from the shock, he assured me that we are on this earth for a divine assignment and that no man will take our life because Chukwuokike Abiama is always on the throne.



“He was further briefed on other disturbing situations/happenings. He frowned on the desperate attempts by the agents of darkness to give a dog a bad name in order to hang it.



“Warnings and instructions were well noted because Mazi Nnamdi Kanu has always stood for peace and protection of our people and not the contrary.



“He thanked people of good conscience who have refused to be derailed regardless of the prevailing history of intimidation and victimisation.”



The statement also revealed that Kanu advised all agitators to conduct themselves in a peaceful manner without violating law.

The pro-Biafra group leader, then, prayed for the separatists who have experienced all forms of loss for supporting him.



The statement continued, “He emphatically urged all and sundry to continue to remain peaceful in their conduct, and always operate within the confines of the law as they have always done.



“Mazi Nnamdi Kanu offered special prayers to those who had lost earnings, opportunities, incomes and daily bread in the course of expressing their firm solidarity with him. He prays to Almighty Chukwuokike Abiama to reward them according to their sacrifices Ise.



“Onyendu Mazi Nnamdi Kanu emphatically implored his followers to continue to shun violence and never be cajoled or tempted by the enemies of our people into changing their peaceful method.

“MNK is in good spirits and very strong in his convictions. Miracle is really on the way, I will not spell it out here. But note that victory is assured Umuchineke. Do not lose hope and focus. Keep your eyes on the ball and never be distracted.

"Your prayers are working, kindly intensify more of your supplications without ceasing. Chukwuokike Abiama is always on the throne Umuchineke, and He cannot let his children down Iseeee.

"Thank you and remain hugely blessed Ezigbo Umuchineke.

“I love you all.”

