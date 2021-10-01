Obafemi Awolowo University Management Shuts Campus, Asks Students To Vacate Hostels Amid Protests

The development trails students' demonstration earlier today over the death of their colleague, Adeshina Aishat, as they blocked the Ife-Ibadan Expressway and state roads in Ife.

by saharareporters, new york Oct 01, 2021

The management of the Obafemi Awolowo University has shut down the institution till further notice.

OAU Techpoint Africa

It was learnt that Aishat, a final year student of the Department of foreign language had some breathing complications.

A statement from the institution stated that she was promptly treated with some drugs prescribed and asked to report back as an out-patient.

She was said to have reported back to the Health Centre in the morning of Thursday, 30th September, 2021. Upon examination, she was referred to the Seventh Day Adventist Hospital for further management where she regrettably died on Thursday 30th September, 2021.

The statement signed by the Public Relations Officer of the University, Abiodun Olanrewaju, stated that the management understands the grief resulting from the untimely death within the community and sympathises with the parents and entire students on the sad loss.

Olanrewaju said, “However, Management condemns in strong terms the continuous and uncontrolled protests by the students culminating in unbridled  brigandage, blocking the Ife/Ibadan and Ife/Ede highways and other adjoining roads that could be used as alternative routes, and engaging in other acts that are detrimental to their health and the safety of  the generality of the people.

“Therefore, having exhausted all necessary avenues to call the students to order and allow normalcy to return to the Campus and its environs, the authorities of  Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile Ife, have accordingly closed down  the School until further notice. This is to forestall further breakdown of law and order.

“In view of this, all students are hereby directed to vacate their halls of residence and the Campus latest by 12:00 noon on Saturday, 2nd October, 2021.

"Consequently, the swearing-in of the newly elected Students’ Union officials has been put on hold, pending a review of the situation.

“In the meantime, the University management has put in place the machinery to unravel the circumstances surrounding the immediate and remote cause(s) of the crisis."

