Obafemi Awolowo University Students Block Major Roads, Demand Justice For Deceased Colleague

Students of Obafemi Awolowo University, OAU, on Friday blocked the Ife-Ibadan Expressway and state roads in Ife, in protest against the management of the institution over the death of their colleague, Adeshina Aishat.

It was learnt that Aishat had some breathing complications and was not given the necessary attention at the school’s clinic.

One of the students told SaharaReporters that Aishat, a final-year student of foreign language, died at the health centre on Thursday due to the negligence of the personnel at the clinic.

"That is how they always behave, if you go to the health centre, it takes 2 to 3 hours before they will attend to you," the student noted.

However, a statement released on Friday by the Public Relations Officer-elect, of Great Ife Students’ Union, Ogunperi Taofeek Olalekan (Tao), called on the school management to investigate the matter.

The statement noted that Aishat joined the list of many students who had lost their lives due to “negligence” at the health centre.

“Adesina Aishat, a 400 level student at the Department of Foreign Languages, just joined the list of many students who have lost their lives due to ‘negligence’ at the Health Centre of the University. It saddens our hearts that a member of our Union has to be returned home as a corpse when her family expects her to be a graduate with prospects.

“We send our condolences to the family of the deceased. But while we mourn Aishat, we cannot lose sight of the circumstances that led to her death, especially the role of the University Health Centre. Aishat’s death is not the first to happen due to negligence of duties by the workers at the Health Centre. It is only one out of many.

“Enough is enough. We call on the University Management to investigate this death and punish all health workers who failed in performing their duties when Aishat needed attention which they failed to give but only transferred her in her last moments to Seventh Day Hospital where she eventually died. Without a proper and quick investigation (one which must actively involve and be communicated to students) and punishment meted out, the University Management will be putting the lives of students in danger. We cannot let our lives become toys. We will have to protest this, as we cannot afford to keep losing our lives like fowls.

“As we await the University’s reactions and actions to this sad occurrence, we urge all Union members to see this incident, not as a loss to the family of Aishat, her class, department or faculty, but as a loss to all students of the University. We solicit your support as we demand justice to be done in memory of Aishat and many others like her. It was Aishat today, it could be anyone tomorrow. We cannot wait until another sad occurrence like this happens. Our lives matter!” the statement reads.