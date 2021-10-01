Twitter Reacts To Buhari’s Conditional Lifting Of 4-Month Ban

The statement follows President Muhammadu Buhari’s announcement that the Twitter ban will be lifted, but only after certain conditions are met.

by Saharareporters, New York Oct 01, 2021

The social media platform, Twitter, which is currently banned in Nigeria, says it looks forward to having its operations reinstated in the most populous African country following “productive” discussions with its government.

 

According to the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC), an unnamed Twitter spokesperson on Friday said, “We continue to engage with the Nigerian government and we are committed to charting a path forward to the restoration of Twitter for everyone in Nigeria.

“Discussions with the Nigerian government have been respectful and productive – we look forward to seeing the service restored very soon.”

 

The statement follows President Muhammadu Buhari’s announcement that the Twitter ban will be lifted, but only after certain conditions are met.

 

In June, the Nigerian government announced the suspension of the popular microblogging site from Nigeria, citing activities that allegedly threaten the country’s corporate existence on the platform.

 

The ban came a day after Twitter deleted Buhari’s tweet threatening to deal with Igbo youths “in the language they understand”.

 

The tweet was deemed genocidal as it referenced the onslaught of the Nigerian state against Biafrans during the civil war.

 

Since then, Nigerians can only access the site by bypassing the government’s obstruction via Virtual Private Networks (VPNs).

 

Attorney-General Abubakar Malami had earlier threatened to prosecute those who continue to use the platform but made a U-turn, saying only corporate entities were liable for prosecution.

 

Following the global condemnation of the Twitter ban in Nigeria as well as other diplomatic interventions, the Buhari regime set up a panel to negotiate terms upon which the ban would be lifted in Nigeria.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
Saharareporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Insecurity Bandits Deserve Respect, Empathy, They Have Children, Families – Islamic Cleric, Sheikh Gumi
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Education 11-year-old Pupil Writes Open Letter To Buhari's Minister, Laments Bleak Future For Schoolchildren
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Politics Zoning May Leave Nigeria With Two Useless Presidential Candidates In 2023 – Ex-Kano Emir, Sanusi
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Politics You Have Only One More Independence Day As President, Leave A Legacy – Pyrates Warn Buhari
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Politics Independence: Sycophants Ruling Nigeria, We Leaders Failed – Governor Ortom
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Politics Nigeria's Dependence On Oil Exports Weakens Its Economy – Ex-Information Minister, Nweke
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Opinion Nigerian Independence: 61 Years Of Sorrow And Tears, By Buhari Olanrewaju Ahmed
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Opinion Jarrar and Meng: Unrelenting Women Walk Out Of Jail By Owei Lakemfa
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
News BBC Hausa Targets Women, Youths In New YouTube Show
0 Comments
58 Minutes Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Bandits Burn 10 Alive, Slaughter 15 Others In Niger State Community
0 Comments
52 Minutes Ago
Politics Buhari’s Independence Speech Lacked Concrete Assurance To Solve Insecurity, Economy, Full Of Empty Claims – Opposition Party, PDP
0 Comments
38 Minutes Ago
Politics Buhari Was A Child When We Negotiated Nigeria – Afenifere Leader, Adebanjo Slams President Over ‘Not Negotiable’ Claims
0 Comments
37 Minutes Ago
Opinion 61st Independence Anniversary: Correcting Nigeria's Anomalies With Moral Values By Biodun Busari
0 Comments
31 Minutes Ago
Opinion Pastor RUGA Osinbajo: One Man's Vision Transforms Dubai Desert To Singapore Of Middle East By Bayo Oluwasanmi
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Insecurity Bandits Deserve Respect, Empathy, They Have Children, Families – Islamic Cleric, Sheikh Gumi
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Education 11-year-old Pupil Writes Open Letter To Buhari's Minister, Laments Bleak Future For Schoolchildren
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Politics Zoning May Leave Nigeria With Two Useless Presidential Candidates In 2023 – Ex-Kano Emir, Sanusi
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Politics You Have Only One More Independence Day As President, Leave A Legacy – Pyrates Warn Buhari
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad