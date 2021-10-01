UPDATE: Police Arrest, Brutalise Angry Nigerians Protesting Against Buhari Regime In Abuja

A detachment of armed policemen has arrested and brutalised five young Nigerians protesting against the anti-people policies of the regime of Muhammadu Buhari.

The protesters, who were out as early as 7 am, also called for good governance, transparency and end to insecurity, at the protest ground along Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport Road, Abuja on Friday.

The protest coincides with the 61st Independence Anniversary of Nigeria.

The #BuhariMustGo and #RevolutionNow protesters were violently dispersed and beaten to a stupor after being chased into the bush by a detachment of armed anti-riot policemen, led by the notorious female police officer ASP Altine Daniel.

SaharaReporters gathered that some of the protesters were taken to Galadimawa police station and are now being moved to FCT police command.

The five protesters were brutalised and later detained by the police.

Meanwhile, their whereabouts are unknown.

Those arrested include Benjamin Mannaseh, Mohammed Labaran, Danjuma Patience and Ibraheem.

Displaying placards that say ‘Buhari Must Go’ and chanting the same thing, the protesters blocked the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport Road early Friday morning.

The protesters also barricaded the road with bonfires as motorists were forced to use alternative routes

The protesters condemned the increase in the prices of food and the growing menace of insecurity in the country.

They also called for the resignation of the president over his incompetence which they said has brought untold hardship and agony on Nigerians.

The detachment of armed policemen, led ASP Altine Daniel later arrived to disperse the peaceful protesters with teargas.

Recall that a group, the Coalition for Revolution (CORE) had on Thursday called on Nigerians at home and in the Diaspora to come out en masse on October 1 and participate in a massive peaceful protest against happenings in the country.

The group said it would demand the reversal of anti-people policies of Buhari’s administration.

It also demanded the president’s resignation for plunging the country into chaos.