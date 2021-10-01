UPDATE: Police Arrest, Brutalise Angry Nigerians Protesting Against Buhari Regime In Abuja

The protest coincides with the 61st Independence Anniversary of Nigeria.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 01, 2021

A detachment of armed policemen has arrested and brutalised five young Nigerians protesting against the anti-people policies of the regime of Muhammadu Buhari.

The protesters, who were out as early as 7 am, also called for good governance, transparency and end to insecurity, at the protest ground along Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport Road, Abuja on Friday.

 

The protest coincides with the 61st Independence Anniversary of Nigeria.

The #BuhariMustGo and #RevolutionNow protesters were violently dispersed and beaten to a stupor after being chased into the bush by a detachment of armed anti-riot policemen, led by the notorious female police officer ASP Altine Daniel.

SaharaReporters gathered that some of the protesters were taken to Galadimawa police station and are now being moved to FCT police command.

The five protesters were brutalised and later detained by the police.

Meanwhile, their whereabouts are unknown.

Those arrested include Benjamin Mannaseh, Mohammed Labaran, Danjuma Patience and Ibraheem.

Displaying placards that say ‘Buhari Must Go’ and chanting the same thing, the protesters blocked the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport Road early Friday morning.

The protesters also barricaded the road with bonfires as motorists were forced to use alternative routes

The protesters condemned the increase in the prices of food and the growing menace of insecurity in the country.

They also called for the resignation of the president over his incompetence which they said has brought untold hardship and agony on Nigerians.

The detachment of armed policemen, led ASP Altine Daniel later arrived to disperse the peaceful protesters with teargas.

Recall that a group, the Coalition for Revolution (CORE) had on Thursday called on Nigerians at home and in the Diaspora to come out en masse on October 1 and participate in a massive peaceful protest against happenings in the country.

The group said it would demand the reversal of anti-people policies of Buhari’s administration.

It also demanded the president’s resignation for plunging the country into chaos.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Breaking News BREAKING: #RevolutionNow Protesters Hit Osogbo Streets, Condemn Detention Of Nnamdi Kanu, Igboho
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM Independence Day Protest Rocks Lagos As Angry #BuhariMustGo, #RevolutionNow Protesters Storm Ojota
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM Buhari Regime Attacking Peaceful Protesters While Bandits Are Killing Innocent Nigerians –Shiites Leader, El-Zakzaky
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM High-profile Nigerians, Including Lawmaker Funding Secessionists Nnamdi Kanu, Sunday Igboho—Buhari
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Buhari Appoints Usman As Acting Inspector-General Of Police
0 Comments
5 Months Ago
ACTIVISM Breaking: Independence Day Protesters commence #RevolutionNow #BuhariMustGo protest in Abuja
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Opinion Nigerian Independence: 61 Years Of Sorrow And Tears, By Buhari Olanrewaju Ahmed
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Opinion Jarrar and Meng: Unrelenting Women Walk Out Of Jail By Owei Lakemfa
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
News Twitter Reacts To Buhari’s Conditional Lifting Of 4-Month Ban
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Opinion Pastor RUGA Osinbajo: One Man's Vision Transforms Dubai Desert To Singapore Of Middle East By Bayo Oluwasanmi
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Insecurity Bandits Deserve Respect, Empathy, They Have Children, Families – Islamic Cleric, Sheikh Gumi
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Education 11-year-old Pupil Writes Open Letter To Buhari's Minister, Laments Bleak Future For Schoolchildren
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Politics Zoning May Leave Nigeria With Two Useless Presidential Candidates In 2023 – Ex-Kano Emir, Sanusi
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Politics You Have Only One More Independence Day As President, Leave A Legacy – Pyrates Warn Buhari
0 Comments
8 Minutes Ago
Politics Independence: Sycophants Ruling Nigeria, We Leaders Failed – Governor Ortom
0 Comments
7 Minutes Ago
Politics Nigeria's Dependence On Oil Exports Weakens Its Economy – Ex-Information Minister, Nweke
0 Comments
3 Minutes Ago
News Sit-At-Home: Gunmen Burn Bus Driver Alive, Torch 2 Vehicles In Imo For Violating Order
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Politics Governor El-Rufai, Government Officials Shun Burial Of 38 Southern Kaduna Villagers Killed By Herders
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad