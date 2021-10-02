Abducted Father Of Bayelsa Council Chairman Regains Freedom

The septuagenarian was kidnapped three weeks ago at his residence on Samphino Road, Yenagoa, the Bayelsa State capital.

by Saharareporters, New York Oct 02, 2021

Chief Gbalipre Turner, the father of the Ogbia Local Government Council chairman has been released by his captors.

A statement by SP Asinim Butswat, the state Police Public Relations Officer, said the victim was released on October 1, 2021 at Oluasiri, Bassambiri in the Nembe local council of the state.

Butswat added that the aged man was hale and hearty and had been reunited with his family.

According to him, the perpetrators have been identified and efforts are ongoing to arrest them so that they will face the law.

He said, “The suspects have been identified and efforts are ongoing to apprehend them.”

Saharareporters, New York

