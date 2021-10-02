Abducted Kogi Ex-Provost Dies In Gun Battle Between Kidnappers, Vigilantes

A former provost, Chief Oshadumo, who was abducted by gunmen a fortnight ago, has died in a crossfire between his abductors and local security operatives.

The victim was kidnapped two Sundays ago when armed bandits raided the ECWA church in Okedayo-Kabba, Kogi State, where one person was killed, and his wife and other worshippers were shot.

The attack came barely seven days after the prison attack at Federal Minimum Correctional Centre and barely four days after three poultry farmers were abducted in their farm; all in the same community.

Vanguard gathered that the vigilantes group trailed the kidnappers to a forest around Ogori community in Kogi Central Senatorial district and engaged the abductors in a gun battle.

According to Vanguard, it was gathered that during the gun duel between the kidnappers and the vigilantes that Chief Ashadumo was hit by stray bullets and died instantly.

His lifeless body, which was recovered by the vigilantes, had already been deposited at the Ogori General Hospital.

The wife and the other students, who were shot during the Sunday service, are still recuperating in an undisclosed hospital in the state capital, Lokoja.