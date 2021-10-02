BREAKING: Bandits Abduct Niger State Permanent Secretary, Granddaughter

It was learnt that Musa was abducted in his house in Zungeru where he went for a wedding ceremony and he was picked up by the gunmen in the night after the party.

by Saharareporters, New York Oct 02, 2021

Gun-wielding bandits have again launched an attack on the Niger State government officials with their latest pick being the Permanent Secretary, Niger State Ministry of Transportation, Dr. Ibrahim Garba Musa, along with his granddaughter.

One of the family members narrated that the gunmen entered into the house by breaking down the gate to abduct the Permanent Secretary who was relaxing after the celebration.

He added that the family members had reached out to the state government to inform them about the incident.

The Secretary to the Niger state government, Alhaji Ahmed Ibrahim Matane when contacted said he has just been informed about the incident and he was yet to confirm it.

He however said that the state government would do its best to ensure the Permanent Secretary is rescued unharmed.

The Niger State Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Abiodun Wasiu, had yet to issue the police’s confirmation.

