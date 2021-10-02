BREAKING: Boko Haram Fighters Currently Attacking Borno Community, Destroy Telecommunication Networks

by Saharareporters, New York Oct 02, 2021

Boko Haram Insurgents are presently attacking residents of the Damboa Local Government Area of Borno State. 

A security source told Daily Trust that the insurgents invaded the town around 5pm. 
The source said shortly after the fighters stormed the town, the mobile telecommunications network went off, raising suspicion that they destroyed it. 

Meanwhile, troops of the Nigerian Army are currently engaging the armed men in a gun battle.

The attack happened hours after Lieutenant General Farouk Yahaya, the Chief of Army Staff, tasked his men to remain committed to secure the nation.

General Yahaya had given the charge during a working visit to the Battalion Headquarters of Doma local government area of Nasarawa State to inspect some facilities in the barracks.

